MAYNARD — Reaction was a typical range.
“Yeah, when I read my email, I was like, ‘Wait, did everybody get this?’” West Central sophomore Annika Kent-Thomas said. “Then I saw it was emailed to all three of us and got excited.”
Senior Elizabeth Hepperle turned the volume up to 11.
“We got emails from the coach, and I was definitely like, ‘Oh my God, I got in,’” Hepperle said, her voice rising recalling the moment. “And I called everyone on my phone.”
Hepperle, Kent-Thomas and senior Mikaela Kime were recently selected to be part of the annual Shrine Bowl cheerleading squad that will perform at the UNI Dome during the game in late July. Like the players, they’ll be in Cedar Falls for the week and participate in the many events that surround the game.
“I am extremely proud of all three girls,” head coach Bailey Bergman said. “They all put a lot of work into their tryouts, and it paid off. Many schools only had one or two girls get on the team and having three is amazing to me. I am glad that they pushed themselves and that they can see their efforts pay off.”
Kime noted the selection is the latest effort she and the senior class have put together to help build up the program.
“We looked into it, just like we did a couple other (performances and tryouts) across the state,” Kime said. “This year was a growth year, and we went out of our comfort zone and tried a bunch of different things. It’s a new step for us as a program because we don’t have competition cheerleading around here.”
The entry process required individual videos of each cheerleader performing some basic stunts, a cheer and a dance. Each recorded their own video with Bergman, but all three “were all with each other, supporting each other,” Hepperle said.
“We’d been working on the cheer and the dance since before Christmas,” Kime said. “I’m glad Annika gets to go because she can use the experience to help the program next year.”
The 2021 Shrine Bowl had 49 cheerleaders. A full roster, and player rosters, have not been published yet. West Central head coach Steve Milder is the North team head coach.