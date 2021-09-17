MAYNARD — Verge. Of. Tears.
Longtime West Central head coach Steve Milder. Standout tailback Brandon Cushion.
Classmate and lineman Brooks Ingels.
Seniors Nathan Dolf, Garrison Houge, Devin Richards and Logan Wescott.
Blue Devils fans across the spectrum, many of them older and who played for Milder over his nearly 50 years at the school.
All of them were able to heave a sigh of relief the size of the 1.02 square miles of the town after Friday’s final whistle.
Ingels’ beeline for Clarksville’s Connor Tesone prevented the game-tying 2-point conversion, and Cushion fell on Clarksville’s onside kick attempt to preserve a wild 54-52 comeback victory that ended the program’s 25-game home contest losing streak.
“You practice hard and we talk about not making mistakes,” Milder said. “We made some mistakes, and we gave away points. But we didn’t quit.
“The officials said they were shocked at halftime how my kids responded (to being down 28-6 and the 28-22 halftime score). Our linemen blocked hard and Brandon ran hard and Nathan delivered when we needed him to.”
West Central (1-3, 1-0 8-man District 3) gave up a 45-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Negen to MaKade Bloker with 31 seconds left while nursing a 54-46 lead, much to the consternation of nearly everyone in attendance.
The Indians (1-3, 0-1) set up for the game-tying conversion from the 3-yard line, and Negenb pitched the ball backward to Tesone, who was set up at the 8 to run right on a sweep.
Ingels flew unabated to Tesone on the backfield. Wrapping him up at the 9 and dragging him down to the 10 to quell the conversion attempt.
As the referee waved ‘No good,’ Ingels simply stood up and clapped his hands twice before being hugged by Hogue.
“All I saw was a hole and the guy with the ball,” Ingels said. “So what I did, I just went and tackled him. That’s about all that happened.”
Cushion, who collected five of the Blue Devil’s seven touchdowns, fell on the conversion, waited with his program for a victory formation snap and could barely talk after a three-minute photo session with teammates, coaches and the still-lit scoreboard.
“It wasn’t the prettiest, but we won,” Cushion said. “That’s all I’ve gotta say.”
Milder reeled off the many ‘nevers’ the team checked off in his tenure.
West Central hadn’t erased a 22-point deficit, the 28-6 score with 7:44 left in the first half. It hadn’t even sniffed a close score while committing six turnovers before, much less won a game.
The senior class also hadn’t earned a victory in 15 consecutive games.
“A lot of people made mistakes, but everyone helped to come back in and win it back,” Ingels said.
The Blue Devils needed every trick in the book Friday, including a hook-and-lateral 40-yard touchdown to pull ahead.
Dolf found Wescott at Clarksville’s 30-yard right-side hash mark, and Wescott briefly turned with his back toward the end zone and pitched the ball to an oncoming Cushion.
The junior who ran for 72 yards worth of TDs already and accounted for a couple football fields worth of yardage collected the pitch and speed up the far sideline the final 30 yards into the end zone for a 54-46 lead with 1:06 left in the game.
The play was also a fourth-down call from the 80-yard field’s midfield.
“Our one trick play that we had in our back pocket actually got us a touchdown,” Milder said. “That doesn’t always do that. Tonight, it was that kind of game.”
The home team made sealing the win hard on itself.
Clarksville scored on a third-and-everything play. Negen found Bloker streaking up the left hashmark for a 45-yard score while the Blue Devils coaching staff and fanbase reacted in shock.
“If there was ever a time to make a play, it’s now,” someone said along the home sideline.
Ingels stepped into that role — and open hole — to do so.
“We talked extra points all week,” Milder told his team in the postgame huddle. “We talked extra points, that’s the football game. Extra points. Right there you see it.”