JESUP — A lot of smiles developed.
“Hey, we didn’t finish last,” a call came from the postgame huddle.
“You kept working, never gave up,” West Central head coach Brad Wild said to his team after it beat North Fayette Valley, 12-11, to close the four-game Jesup with a victory and a 1-3 record.
West Central (2-13) scored seven runs in the fifth inning and three in the seventh to snag the comeback victory. The Blue Devils ended a seven-game losing streak and beat Upper Iowa Conference foe NFV (6-10) after falling to The TigerHawks, 8-2 and 6-1 earlier in the season.
“This was nice. We’ve had a pretty — not the best weekend,” Abby Squires said. “We’ve had some challenging games, and we were down 11-2 during this one.”
Journey Lockard walked and Maranda Prickett singled to open the bottom of the fifth and the Blue Devils trailing, 11-2.
A Faith Steinbronn groundout scored a run, then Brooklyn Rose and Squires (single) both reached base. Prickett scored during the at-bats for an 11-4 deficit.
Hannah Scott’s flyout put two outs on the board, but West Central was not done. Emily Edeker, Lily Eitel, Macey Tellin all reached base, then Lockard reached again on a single and Prickett reached again as the Blue Devils closed within 11-9.
After Steinbronn, who labored through a complete game, and the defense stranded two in the top of the sixth and picked up a 1-2-3 seventh, an ebullient Wild yelled “Let’s go win this” to his reinvigorated program.
“We talked in the circle. Talked in the field,” Emily Edeker said of allowing just one run in the final three innings. “That pushed us through.”
Scott singled, then Edeker reached. Eitel’s fielder’s choice cut down Scott at third, but Tellin’s batted ball scored pinch-runner Samantha Steinbronn (11-10). Eitel scored on wild pitch to tie the game, and Lockard’s batted ball brought in Tellin for the win and 15th place.
“This was a really important game for us going into the rest of the season,” Squires said. “So far, we haven’t been able to come back. Once we get down, we stay down, usually get rolled. This proves we can come back.”
Scott went 2 for 4, Edker went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI and Lockard went 1 for 3 with two RBI. Eitel, Rose, Squires and tellin each scored twice. West Central lost its other three games by a 45-3 aggregate score.
Dike-New Hartford 4, Oelwein 3
The Wolverines scored four in the sixth to knock off the Huskies’ upset bid Friday in Dike.
Alexa Berryman and Grace Gearhart each went 2 for 3 for Oelwein (6-9); Berryman stole a base while Gearhart drove in two runs and doubled. Emma Smock also doubled.
Aspen Weir threw a complete game, scattering four hits and a walk in six innings. She struck out two and didn’t allow an earned run.
S-F-T goes 2-1 at Dave Lee tournament
Addi Murray pitched every inning this weekend as the Cougars went 2-1 at the annual Dave Lee softball tournament hosted by BCLUW.
Murray struck out 10 over 17 innings and allowed just five earned runs; S-F-T lost to South Hardin (5-2) then beat AGWSR (13-0, four innings) and Grundy Center (4-2).
Jana Meyer went 5 for 8 with three steals, three runs scored and two RBI and
Isabel Bernard went 4 for 11 with six steals, five runs scored and three RBI. Aubree Land went 4 for 8 with four RBI, three runs scored and two doubles and Jamie Jones drove in three.
Baseball
Dike-New Hartford 13, Oelwein 2
Ray Gearhart drove in two in the top of the first Friday in Dike for the Huskies (6-9). Carter Jeanes drew two walks and Chris Rocha walked and was hit by a pitch.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli 2, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
A two-run fifth enabled the Cougars (10-1) to squeeze out the victory Friday in Parkersburg. Caden Trainor went 2 for 3 with a run scored while Jaymison Howard and Davis Van Sickle went 1 for 3.
Howard went four innings for the win, striking out six, and Noah Henderson threw three. Henderson struck out four.