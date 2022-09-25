A fourth-quarter kickoff return was the catalyst during a 24-point frame as Edgewood-Colesburg bested West Central, 52-32, Friday in Maynard.
Dawson Bergan’s run back was one of two touchdowns he collected as the Vikings (2-2) scored seven TDs.
“The kickoff return there in the fourth quarter put us behind the eight ball,” West Central head coach Steve Milder said. “We just got back into the game, down four points, and it rolled on the ground. Sometimes when that happens, kids break down, then they get blocked.
“Didn’t have enough time to come back.”
The Blue Devils (4-1) closed within 36-32 on Brandon Cushion’s touchdown run with 7 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the game. Edgewood brought back the kickoff and added a 2-point conversion for a 44-32 lead, then added another score and 2-point conversion for the final score.
The contest was tied at halftime, 14-all.
Brooks Ingels threw for 256 yards and two scores but threw two interceptions. Cushion ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 58-yard touchdown pass. West Central didn’t connect on any of its conversion attempts.
— ODR news reporter Mira Schmitt-Cash contributed to this report
Sumner- Fredericksburg suffers homecoming loss
The Cougars were held to 215 yards of offense and a second-quarter score as MFL MarMac won, 19-6, Friday in Sumner.
Davis VanSickle connected with Noah Henderson for a Cougars TD and a 13-6 halftime deficit, but Sumner (3-2, 1-1 1A District 4) didn’t crack the end zone again. VanSickle threw for 97 yards and ran for 30; Henderson caught two passes for 36 yards.
Wyatt Powell ran for 152 yards and a score and Carver Blietz-Bentien ran for 123 yards and two scores for the Bulldogs (4-1, 2-0).
Waukon shuts out Oelwein
The Indians reached 35 points by halftime and won, 49-0, Friday in Waukon. Ethan DeTemmerman made a team-high 3.5 tackles and Weston Woodson added three.
North Fayette Valley falls in Dubuque
The Golden Eagles scored four times as many points in a 48-14 victory Friday at Loras College.
Decklyn Heins connected with Marshall Birch for one of the TigerHawks’ two touchdowns while Nick Koch ran back a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Koch added 42 yards of offense while Blake Reichter ran for 96 yards.
Brendan Wander recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass.
