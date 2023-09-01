MAYNARD — Before the question was asked, Daryon Allwood praised Nolan Cushion.
“Dude, you hit that kid’s wrist so hard,” the senior West Central lineman said.
“He threw a duck,” Cushion said to his classmate. “It was what I had to do.”
Allwood and Cushion bored down on Waterloo Christian quarterback Kambridge Wainscott on first-and-everything with one second remaining during the District 3 8-Man contest.
Cushion was able to hit Wainscott’s hand just as he released from the West Central 39-yard line. The ball flew upward more than forward, then came down harmlessly around the 25-yard line. The incompletion allowed West Central to eke out a 44-39 victory at Steve Milder Field and rise to the top of the district standings despite nearly losing a 30-point lead.
“It was all or nothing, man,” Cushion said. “It was either we win or lose.”
The decades-long Blue Devils head coach’s first message postgame was simple: This team cannot continue to hurt itself.
“We let it get away from us a little bit there,” he said. “At the end, we panicked a bit.”
West Central, which played as the ‘road’ team because Waterloo Christian doesn’t have a football facility, led by the final margin after Wainscott hit fullback Gavin DeFord for a 44-yard touchdown on third-and-17 with 3 minutes, 25 seconds on the clock.
The Regents (0-2, 0-1) executed an onside kick and recovered after a Blue Devil upback misplayed the situation. Waterloo Christian, however, moved backward first, then again as it found itself on fourth down.
Fourth-and-9 became fourth-and-24 after four consecutive false starts, and an 11-yard completion gave the game host the ball with 2:32 on the clock.
A holding penalty wiped out Adam Scott’s run, but the West Central senior went for four yards on the next play. An injury stoppage with 2:28 left reset the game clock, and the Blue Devils ran the clock nearly all the way down before Scott picked up three yards.
Eddie Gonzalez was stopped for no gain on third-and-13, then a false start added more yardage to the fourth-down play.
Jed Tyler picked the penalty yardage back up with a 5-yard scamper, but hit the ground with a second left on the clock to give the Regents their last shot. It didn’t pan out, in part because of Cushion.
Scott was hurt during Waterloo Christian’s first offensive drive of the game, came back in on the next defensive series and got hurt again, then didn’t play until West Central (1-1, 1-0) had its final offensive drive. The senior played for roughly 10 plays total.
“We did have our starting running back/linebacker hurt,” Cushion said. “But we still pushed through, and we still won, so we’ll count it.”
Milder noted the Blue Devils had five running back/linebackers ready at game time and finished with three relatively healthy ones, with two out for significant time periods.
“We ran the clock at the end of the game in textbook fashion,” the coach said. “We got it down so they only had one chance to beat us.
“But we put ourselves in that position with penalties that killed us, and defensive plays that killed us.”
West Central led 32-13, then 44-19 on Wyatt Nelson’s 34-yard interception return for a touchdown with three minutes remaining in the third. The Blue Devils proceeded to give up 20 consecutive points, including a 22-yard score on third-and-10, a 44-yard score on third-and-17 and the onside kick recovery.
On offense, Milder’s team allowed a sack on a fourth-and-3, and threw incomplete passes on fourth-and-9 and fourth-and-6. After the Regents pulled within 44-32, the Blue Devils ran for 42 yards, but stalled on the Waterloo Christian 16 and turned the ball over on downs for the first of two consecutive drives (fourth-and-9, then fourth-and-6).
“It went from better to worst. Not worse. Worst,” Allwood said of the nightmare second half. “That was probably the worst football we’ve played in, like, five years. It was not OK.”
West Central scored 32 first-half points and, despite being beset by injury, ran for 320 yards total. Eddie Gonzalez ran for 124 and five touchdowns, while Wyatt Nelson ran for 102 and two scores.
Jed Tyler threw a 29-yard completion to Cushion, He also intercepted Wainscott, and the Blue Devil defense broke up seven passes.
“The first half was what went right,” Allwood said. “We had a lot more pressure on the quarterback compared to last game, too. But that’s just about it.
“We had pretty much all our starting offense and defense graduate. It’s tough, but we’re learning.”