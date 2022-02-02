A 19-point second quarter and 24-point fourth helped the Blue Devils beat Postville, 65-46, to snap a long losing streak Tuesday in Postville.
Abby Squires scored 23 while Aaliyah Gordon added 16 and Kaydence Martin chipped in 13 for West Central (7-123, 3-10 Upper Iowa).
The Postville boys beat West Central, 54-50.
Waukon sweeps North Fayette Valley
The TigerHawks traveled to Waukon on Tuesday and fell in both ends of a doubleheader. The Indians boys won, 70-49, and the girls won, 65-60.
In the boys game, Wil Miller scored 16 with five steals and three blocks for NFV (11-8). In the girls game, Kenlin Schmitt (17 points, 12 rebounds), Makenna Groves (16 points) and Justine Cowley (11 points) scored in double figures for NFV (13-6).
Sumner-Fredericksburg topples to Denver
The Cyclones took both ends of a doubleheader Tuesday in Denver.
Denver’s girls won, 49-36, and the boys won, 83-59.
In the girls game, single-digit scoring for the visitors in three of four quarters became Sumner’s downfall. Morgan Brandt scored 14 and Isabelle Elliott added eight points and 16 rebounds for the Cougars (14-5).
In the boys game, Peyton Schmitz (24) and Klay Seehase (23) both netted more than 20.