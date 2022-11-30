MAYNARD — For a reset, it was solid.
The Blue Devil girls postponed their pre-Thanksgiving season-opener because of a school-wide sickness, which meant Monday’s Upper Iowa Conference game against Postville at Gene Klinge Gym served as a blueprint for Micah Ruroden and company.
West Central forced 38 turnovers and 32 missed shots from the Pirates in a 46-29 victory, but also saw the visitors score 17 fourth-quarter points and collected myriad misses and turnovers (30) of their own in the win.
“First game,” Ruroden sighed. “We had school canceled early last week, postponed the game, and had to start at ground zero over the weekend. This was to be expected. That being said, we got out of here with a win, hit some shots when we needed to, and overcame foul trouble.”
West Central (1-0, 1-0 UIC) ran out to a 15-0 lead through the game’s first quarter and a third to effectively put it away. Postville (0-2, 0-1) clambered back with nine points in the final 5 minutes, 34 seconds, including seven in a minute and a half stretch.
The Blue Devils pushed ahead more (35-12) on a 12-3 third-stanza run, but Postville scored 17 in the final eight minutes to keep it relatively close.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect with this being our first game,” senior Abby Squires said. “We had a couple new people in the lineup, and I think it went pretty good. Some of the things we’ve implemented in practice worked, and there are still many things that we need to work on.”
Squires scored 19 and added seven steals and three blocks; the home team’s 23 steals nearly offset its turnovers.
Faith Steinbronn scored seven and Kaydence Martin added five as the host worked around foul trouble from long-range threat Kassidy Bantz, who scored five before fouling out.
Maria Streif added a pair of 3-pointers and Brooklyn Rose netted four.
“Maria hit a couple big 3s to get us going at those times, and that’s another one that her shot plays,” Ruroden said. “(Kaydence) was bummed (about the foul trouble), but it was good for our girls to be able to get through without one of our returnees. They locked in and finished it.”
West Central turned six offensive rebounds into eight points and forced a handful of jump balls. Ruroden praised his team’s hustle as it won a second straight and seven of its last nine against the Pirates.
“We were on the floor. A lot,” he said. “Props to Brooklyn for that. She made a lot of that stuff happen, was aggressive on defense.
“It was a good opening game. We scored 40-something points. There were some glaring weaknesses we’re going to have to home in on, but there are lots of positives, too.”