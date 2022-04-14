West Central recently hired Bianca Malone as its softball coach.
The girls basketball assistant coach noted “the worst they could tell me was no” when she decided to apply for the job.
“I’m super-excited. We’re starting fresh over,” Malone said. “We started open gyms last week, and we have a good turnout. I have fifteen girls signed up already.”
The Starmont alumna played four sports in high school and ran cross-country and track for two years at Hawkeye Community College.
“I saw that the position was open, and I really enjoyed helping coach this group of girls in basketball,” she said. “I had nothing to lose by applying for it.”
The Blue Devils were 1-10 in 2021. An internal situation within the team forced it to miss a weekend tournament. The program played a doubleheader and then forfeited the remainder of the season because of a lack of players.
Former head coach Nick Robinson resigned prior to his 10th year at the helm.
“I’ve played softball since I was in kindergarten and was a four-sport athlete at Starmont,” Malone said. “I’ve played slow-pitch softball since I graduated high school on a regular basis. I feel confident in what I can do.”