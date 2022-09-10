MAYNARD — No one expected it.
That sentence applies to a couple different aspects of West Central’s 58-34 8-man District 3 victory against Riceville on Friday at Steve Milder Field.
The Wildcats (0-4, 0-2) gave up 58 points for the second straight week, and 55-plus for the third — but kept rallying, even after the Blue Devils (4-0, 2-0) pushed the advantage to 44-14 in the third and 50-20 in the fourth.
More of a surprise to the home team — and its crowd — was the longtime head coach’s curveball of a gameplan.
Brooks Ingels gave his best gunslinger impression, throwing for 221 yards and four touchdowns on 10 completions. West Central’s first and third scores of the opening half were deep passes of 39 and 44 yards, and he also threw two second-half scores.
Ingels came into the game with 261 yards passng this season. He completed four 2-point conversion throws, as well.
“I was surprised,” senior end John Tyler said as classmate and opposite end Jadyn Rouse chimed in “It worked, so why not?”
Tyler caught five balls for 170 yards and two touchdowns; the opening score on a 35-yard heave and the second was a miracle catch on fourth-and-4 where Tyler caught the ball, juked the cornerback, and sped into the end zone.
“I got that first (touchdown pass), and then it was like, ‘Dang, we’re running another (pass play)? Something must be wrong with Milder,’” Tyler said as Houge and Rouse laughed.
“It’s usually (a handoff to Cushion) every single time. If it doesn’t work, we run it harder.”
Tyler also caught a 39-yard pass on third-and-20 from the 4-yard line that kept a drive alive and led to the first of Brandon Cushion’s three rushing touchdowns.
Rouse caught a 35-yard TD and Houge caught three passes for 17 yards and a score.
Cushion (two), Houge and Tyler caught 2-point conversions.
“Coach said our running game wasn’t very strong (early on) … and we knew their pass defense wasn’t that good, so we stepped up our passing game,” Rouse said.
Cushion ran for 186 yards on 22 carries as a balance, putting his team ahead 14-6 and 28-14 in the second, and 36-14 in the third.
Riceville’s ability to counterpunch was a thorn all night, as the Wildcats knotted the game at 6-all and 14-all, then answered each time the Blue Devils went up by 30 in the second half.
“The first half, it was like — that was not us,” Houge said of a 14-14 score with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left in the second quarter. “We were not playing well. … It should have been a running clock at halftime. And we were like, ‘Man this can’t happen’ (at halftime).”
Riceville quarterback Jack Adams scored his fifth touchdown of the night on a 2-yard run with 4:26 remianing in the game and closed with 135 yards passing and two scores one eight completions and 196 yards rushing and three TDs.
“We didn’t get back on defense or get it together on offense and come off hard on plays,” Tyler said. “Silly mental mistakes, and we have to lock down on (opposing) quarterbacks.”
West Central has three district games left. The goal is to place top-3 out of six teams. The Blue Devils are at Clarksville (2-1) next week.