MAYNARD — West Central junior Brandon Cushion was named first-team All-District 3 8-man to lead a list of five Blue Devils named to the all-district teams recently.
Cushion, who was also named team MVP by his teammates at the football sports banquet Monday, led the district with 947 yards rushing. He ran for 6.8 yards per carry, seven 2-point conversions and 13 touchdowns for West Central (2-6). Cushion also caught five passes for 156 yards and two scores.
On defense, he led the team with 61.5 tackles, with 4.5 for loss, and a sack. Cushion also returned six kickoffs for 139 yards.
Lineman Garrison Houge was named to the second team. He aided an offense that ran for 1,276 yards and 16 scores and passed for 999 yards and 11 scores. On defense, he made 31.5 tackles, with 4.5 for loss and half a sack. He kicked of 115 times for 560 yards.
Wide receiver/defensive back Logan Wescott was named to the second team. He caught 29 passes for 526 yards and three scores, returned 13 kickoffs for 314 yards, returned four punts for 120 and a touchdown and scored six 2-point conversions.
Wescott made 47.5 tackles and ran back an interception for a touchdown on defense.
Quarterback/linebacker Nathan Dolf was named honorable mention. He passed for 942 yards and 10 scores, ran for two TDs and ran for a 2-point conversion. He made 20.5 tackles, with 2.5 for loss, on defense and recovered a fumble.
Running back/linebacker Creighton Houge ran for 143 yards and a score, caught eight passes for 157 yards and three scores and ran for three 2-point conversions. On defense he made 31.5 tackles and intercepted two passes.
Creighton also returned 11 kickoffs for 243 yards and punted 20 times for 696 yards.
The Blue Devils (8-17) earned three All-Upper Iowa Conference volleyball team placements.
Junior middle blocker Abby Squires was named second team after posting 158 kills, 158 digs, 49 assists, 39 total blocks and 16 aces.
Senior setter Taylor Carey was named honorable mention after posting 308 assists, 104 digs, 27 kills, 16 aces and 1.5 blocks.
Senior outside hitter Aaliyah Gordon was named honorable mention after posting 207 digs, 121 kills, 47 aces, 11 assists and 3.5 blocks.