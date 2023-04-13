FAYETTE — Abby Squires clutched the straps of her golf bag.
“I didn’t want to be the only golfer,” the West Central senior said while traipsing down a small hill toward the green Wednesday at Big Rock Country Club.
“I really didn’t want to be the only golfer.”
Later, Maranda Prickett was on the way back to the clubhouse.
“Oh, I was totally with her no matter what,” the sophomore said. “She just recruited more so we could have a team.”
Squires didn’t want to participate in track her senior year. Capital letters: Did. Not. Want. The only other sport West Central offers in the spring for girls is golf. So, she went out and recruited a team.
Thanks to those efforts, Squires, Prickett, classmate Faith Steinbronn and seniors GraceLyn Neumann-Birchard and Maria Streiff gathered around a table at the clubhouse, pointing fingers and laughing a day before their first golf meet of the season.
It was a large case of déjà vu. Squires pulled junior Kaydence Martin and Steinbronn onto the volleyball court for her senior season after neither planned to play in 2022.
“My thing was, I would do golf if we had enough for a team. So, I had to convince at least three other people to go out,” she smirked. “And it worked.”
“Abby said she was going to do golf instead of track, and I think I was the first one who was like, ‘I’ll do it with you,’” Prickett said of a new Blue Devils golf era. “I guess that’s how it started.
“I think Faith just did it because Nolan (Cushion) and Abby were doing it.”
Steinbronn grinned.
“She’s doing it, my boyfriend golfs, I’m in,” Steinbronn said. “I don’t like running or walking, really, but oh well.”
Steinbronn will repeatedly crack “there’s no running” to answer multiple questions: What she likes about the sport, what is the best thing about the sport, what she’s learned so far in multiple weeks of practice.
“It definitely started out with Abby,” Nuemann-Birchard said of the team’s formation. “I think you brought it up during class one day. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll (play golf) with you.’”
Head coach Mike Sass coached golf at Postville for two decades before coming to West Central.
“I was excited for the chance to re-start a program, get it going,” he said. “No huge expectations, just want them to enjoy the game, learn the game.
“Hopefully improve from the beginning to end. That’s my expectation.”
Prickett noted Streiff took a little convincing, and the senior sighed.
“We tried to have (a team) last year, and I was signed up for it,” she said. “But no one else joined, and it never happened.
“Golf is my kind of thing. Golf is a lifelong sport. Something we can learn and play later if we want.”
Prior to March 13 — exactly one month before their season opener — the group’s limited experience stood out like a sore thumb. Steinbronn had walked some holes of a course following Cushion. From there, the phrase “mini golf” is dropped a lot.
“I had a hole in one in mini golf,” Squires laughed. “Does that count?”
“So have I” pipe up a couple voices.
“I’ve played Wii golf,” Streiff said, as the laughter breaks out again.
“Golf in real life might be easier than on the Wii,” Squires cracked.
The quintet breaks out in more laughter when asked if the month of practice was good. The group has walked Big Rock only a handful of times because of the weather or other factors, but Sass has seen improved ball striking and concentration amongst the team.
“It’s been good as opposed to loading up on meets, yeah,” Sass said, of being able to work on skills for nearly a month. “Especially for the situation we’re in.
“But they’ve improved from that first day a lot.”
As the group begins to offer opinions on his standard of ‘improved,’ he stands firm.
“Are you better than the first day?” he asks them.
Five voices: “Yes.” “Yup.” “Yeah.” “Yes.” “A lot.”
“So, it’s a process,” he said.