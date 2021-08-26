MAYNARD — Nearly brand new.
The Blue Devils won 10 matches last year, but eight of them were Upper Iowa Conference contests.
West Central’s 8-0 league mark earned it a clean conference slate and the outright UIC championship for the first time since 1990. (It was co-champion in 1995). However, eight of the varsity members were seniors. They graduated. Head coach Abby DeGroot resigned to take over at Maquoketa Valley after the Blue Devils lost a Class 1A first-round matchup.
Enter Abigail Ryan and the rest of the program.
Ryan was hired as West Central’s new coach after a four-year stint as the leader of one of Oelwein’s middle school programs.
“It is different,” Ryan said. “The numbers are the big thing. Going from having 20 girls in seventh-grade middle school to 13 in a whole program is different.
“But I’m glad to be where I’m at now. I’m excited. I learned a lot coaching middle school for three, four years that I’m confident this varsity program is where I need to be right now.”
Three returnees — seniors Aaliyah Gordon and Emma Michels and sophomore Abby Squires — participated in all 13 matches.
Gordon posted 63 kills, a team-best 33 aces, eight total blocks and 37 digs. Michels played libero last season and accrued 170 digs and six aces but will most likely move to a hitter spot to help fill out the rotation.
Squires collected 71 kills, 13 total blocks and 14 aces.
All three were named second-team all-conference and all three have contributed to the varsity since 2019.
Senior Taylor Adams-Carey saw time in just four matches last season, but accounted for 264 digs, 41 assists, 24 kills and 20 aces as a sophomore.
“We have a core of returning players, key returning varsity players this year,” Ryan said. “I think we’ll be pretty decent.”
Emma Michels won’t be the only one in a new spot. Adams-Carey moves to setter from defensive specialist. Sophomore Kate Michels had also moved into a setter role, and was going to provide a boost until her passing a week before the season began.
“We had to find (a new one). (Carey) passed the test,” Ryan said. “If we can get the sets where they are supposed to be, the hitters can do the rest.”
The lack of numbers overall also lends to a slight lack of height. Gordon, Emma Michels and Squire are the only ones listed at 5 foot, 7 inches or taller.
“Yeah, but we can jump,” Ryan said. “They can jump, they’ve been working on getting up. And they can hit.”
Camaraderie and communication have improved as the preseason has ambled along, according to Ryan, and while things are still a work in progress, the main goal is to defend a conference championship.
“They seemed to have picked up the communication since the early preseason,” Ryan said. “We’re hoping to keep building and finish out the season with all the girls we have right now.”