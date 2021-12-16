West Central head coach Steve Milder was named the North team head coach for the 2022 Iowa Shrine All-Star Game. The game is at 4 p.m. July 23 at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls.
Rosters will be chosen at a later date.
Wrestling
Three area schools have two wrestlers ranked
A pair apiece from Class 1A’s Starmont, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Wapsie Valley are ranked in the weekly IAwrestle rankings.
At 113 pounds, Wapsie Valley’s Easton Krall is fifth and Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Cale Judisch in 11th. At 120, Wapsie’s Dawson Schmit is ranked fifth.
At 160, Starmont’s Bowen Munger is ranked 11th. At 195, Sumner’s Kyle Kuhlmann is ranked ninth.
At 220, Starmont’s Louis Hamlett is ranked fifth.
