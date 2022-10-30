FORT DODGE — Charlie Sieck had something to say.
First, the soft-spoken West Central senior had other things to do after crossing the Class 2A state meet finish line in fourth place at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in John F. Kennedy Park on Friday afternoon.
He greeted a handful of classmates at the racecourse exit, then motored back to Starmont-West Central’s camp to celebrate with family members. Cool down was next. Then the award ceremony, where he was awarded an All-State medal for running the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 24.88 seconds.
Then photos with family, teammates, coaches and classmates.
Finally, Sieck sat down on a small bench near the clubhouse.
“First off, I have to thank a bunch of people,” Sieck said. “My school, my community, they support me and it really helps. My coaches and my teammates, and my classmates who came today.
“Most importantly, I’d like to thank Mr. (Matthew) Hageman, my old (West Central cross-country and track) coach. He got our program started, and he’s the reason I’m here today. He’s been a big influence in my life.”
Sieck was two spots better than last season’s state meet, and 11 seconds faster. Yet, happiness was relative. He ran slower than he wanted, and acknowledged his ultimate placement goal was third.
“I didn’t feel too good, my times were slow, and I didn’t get the place I wanted,” Sieck said. “I wanted sub-16, but I was way off that. I just ran a little slow, I guess.”
Sieck was eighth after the first mile in 5:07.34, then crept his way up the ladder. The second-mile time was 5:21.69, but he moved into sixth. The final 1.06 miles were covered in 5:55.85, one of just five runners in the top 10 to clock under six minutes for the final length.
StarDevils head coach Charlie Gruman’s gameplan was slightly different. They both knew Sieck was capable of a solid result, but Gruman preached patience. His mindset was for Sieck to just place better than sixth, and improve his time from last season as well. The day was relatively warm for the field.
“He raced his heart out,” Gruman said. “He did everything he could do to do the best he could.”
The coach emphasized that while speaking with Sieck afterward.
“I think that we have been more than blessed with a great person, great athlete, great leader, great role model that our team has been able to be with and support,” Gruman said. “He has molded us just as much as we have molded him.”