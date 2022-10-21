Quiet. Unassuming.
Destructive.
West Central senior Charlie Sieck, like his Oelwein counterparts, knew the Oelwein state qualifier course extremely well at Hickory Grove Golf Course. The Starmont-West Central standout won the Oelwein Invitational to open the cross-country season and came across as the first runner again on Thursday during the state qualifier.
He clocked 16 minutes, 44.25 seconds during the 5-kilometer race — 17-plus seconds faster than Oelwein’s Conall Sauser, whom ran with him for much of the course until Sieck pulled away within 300 meters of the finish line.
“Yeah, it was fine,” Sieck said. “Except my time was pretty bad.”
StarDevils head coach Charlie Gruman chuckled.
“Boy, isn’t it nice to say, ‘Hey, I had a bad race’ and you still win the state qualifier in a better time than you ran the course a month and a half ago?” he joked. “That’s a good problem to have.”
Sieck claimed his sixth victory of 2022, but was “not really” satisfied with Thursday’s gold medal. He led a pack of five about a quarter-mile into the race, and it dwindled to him, Sauser and Oelwein’s Ray Gearhart at the half-mile mark. They stayed together for a mile or so and then it was just Sieck and Sauser.
“The course is a little rough when you go around corners, tougher when they are 90-degree corners versus gradual ones,” Gruman said. “He ran a good race, a smart race. He ran a strategic race, which he’s been doing all season.”
The introverted Sieck credited a handshake from West Central classmate Anthony Kephart as a bit of a good luck charm.
“My good friend Anthony Kephart gave me a handshake earlier today,” Sieck grinned. “That’s what helped me win today.”
Sieck was sixth at the 2021 2A meet.
“We have some hardware to earn next week,” Gruman said. “His goals, they have not all been achieved yet. That’s a good problem to have.”