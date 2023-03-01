MAYNARD — Abagail Squires took an actual second to look around.
“It hasn’t really hit yet I won’t every play sports in this gym ever again. But it is what it is,” the senior forward said after a sports banquet Monday.
Squires was then asked if being named to the All-Upper Iowa Conference second team was a disappointment, considering she led the league in blocks per game (3.5) and was top-10 in several other categories.
“Everyone else that got first team — I saw the list, they’re all very deserving,” she said. “I shouldn’t have taken anyone’s spot.
“It’s an honor, and an honor to be up there with all the other people that got second team.”
Squires was named to the second team after averaging 11.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals. She helped guide the Blue Devils (6-17, 3-13) to eighth place in the conference and followed her honorable mention selection as a junior.
“Abby Squires, what do you say?” head coach Micah Ruroden said. “A four-year starter for us, she’s worn many, many hats through those four years. She wore many hats this year alone. And with each one of those hats she wore, she excelled in (that task).
“Rebounder, defensive specialist, scorer, leader — you name it, she was it. When things got frazzled for us at times this season, she was our calming force.”
West Central saw juniors Kassidy Bantz (5.8 points, 1.2 blocks, fourth per game in league play) and Kaydence Martin (6.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals) selected to the honorable mention list.
Martin was named honorable mention as a sophomore.
TigerHawks’ Meyer named to first team
An incredible boost.
Kasydi Meyer’s junior season consisted of 41 points, 9 rebounds, 21 assists and 16 steals amongst a crowded, senior-laden team.
A season later, Meyer moved to leader of the pack status for North Fayette Valley (14-8, 12-4) as it finished third in the UIC. Meyer led the team in points (10.5) and rebounds per game (8.9), led the UIC in offensive rebounds per game (5.2) and was third in Class 3A in the same category.
For her efforts, Meyer was named to the league’s first team recently. She averaged 1.8 steals and shot 49.5 percent from the field.
“Kasydi was one of the leading rebounders in class 3A,” head coach Jim Calkins said. “She was relentless. She also did a nice job looking for her offense a little more this year. Many times, she had a double-double.
“She also did an excellent job on defense. She has a ‘nose’ for the ball and anticipates well. This led to some easy steals and were converted for layups.”
Classmate Justine Cowley stepped up the ladder, moving from a 2022 honorable mention selection to second team this season. She averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals.
“Justine possesses so many qualities that you just can’t coach,” Calkins said. “Justine is a quiet leader. She tried to get better at every practice. She leads by example. Her focus really helped this team to turn things around after starting 3-4.
“We were happy for Kasydi and Justine. Both were four-year letter winners. Both play with heart and a non-stop desire to help the team. “Very thankful to have helped coach these ladies for the last four years.”
Senior Makenna Grove (9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 steals) was selected honorable mention for a second straight season while sophomore Kaelyn Elsbernd (7.8 points, league-best 3.7 assist per game) was named honorable mention, as well.