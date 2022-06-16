MAYNARD — Bianca Malone circled around her team’s postgame huddle, double high-fiving each player.
West Central senior Taylor Carey, with a smile on her face, quickly backpedaled as Malone came at her, saying “I’m going to make you earn it.”
Spirits were undeniably high Wednesday night as the Blue Devils avoided inclement weather and avoided a potential split in their Upper Iowa Conference sweep of Postville, 13-7 and 14-4.
Wins have been few and far between for the host (4-13, 2-8) this season. This represented its first UIC win, or wins, but West Central has three wins in its last six games.
“It feels pretty great,” junior Abby Squires said. “All our hard work at practice showed up tonight. Finally won a couple.”
Added Carey, “It feels like victory. It was good. And we’re having fun.”
Squires claimed her third victory of the season by scattering two earned runs and seven strikeouts in a complete game.
Postville (0-9, 0-9) scored a run in the top of the first inning, as it had in the opener. It added a pair in the top of the third on RBIs from Kylee Whalen and Claire Martins to close within 9-3, and Whalen added another RBI in the top of the fifth for a 9-4 scoreline.
The Pirates had tow one with no out in the frame as well, but Squires went strikeout-ground out-strikeout to end the inning.
“I would say I pitched pretty well and the everyone fielded pretty well behind me,” Squires said. “Everything just came together.”
Added Malone, “She pitched awesome. I think this is one of the best games I’ve seen her pitch, as well. Very well.”
The Blue Devils responded to the Pirates’ first run with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, then broke it open with six in the second.
Squires drove in Hannah Scott (4-1) and was driven in by Faith Steinbronn (5-1). Maranda Prickett scored on an error (6-1), as did Steinbronn (7-1).
Steinbronn crossed with two outs (8-1), as did Kassidy Bantz on a wild pitch (9-1).
Staked to an eight-run lead, Squires worked through a two-run third and one-run fifth, pitching in and out of trouble.
In the bottom of the fifth, Scott singled and stole two straight bases before the eighth grader turned Carey’s pop-up to short into a sacrifice fly as she sped home.
Squires singled and later scored on a Prickett single for an 11-4 score.
Steinbronn reached on a single, Prickett scored on an error after a double steal and Steinbronn later scored on a fielder’s choice for a 13-4 score.
After Mikaela Kime reached on a dropped third strike, courtesy runner Hailee Cannon scored on a wild pitch to end the game.
“It feels really good. It does,” Malone said. “It’s been a long time coming to finally (get a sweep). We finally got two wins in the conference, too. It’s a good confidence booster for the kids.”
Steinbronn (two RBI, two runs, two steals) and Squires (three runs, two steals, RBI) each went 3 for 4. Scott (four steals, two runs) went 2 for 3 and Bantz doubled and drove in two. Prickett scored twice, stole two bases and drove in one while Cannon scored twice.
“I’d like to say everything went right,” Malone said. “We hit the ball, hit it to the gaps, we bunted well, were aggressive on the bases. We did everything right we needed to do right tonight.”
West Central responded to Postville’s Game 1 first-inning run with a run of its own, then added three in the second, five in the third and two in the fourth for a 11-1 lead.
Postville scored two in the fifth and four in the sixth to pull within 11-3 and 11-7, respectively. Malone chose to let freshman Faith Steinbronn stay in the circle to work through her issues.
Steinbronn pitched through a seven-run second inning Monday in Guttenberg and held the Eagles scoreless through four straight innings after that. Clayton Ridge won that game, 10-9, in the bottom of the seventh.
“She’s a freshman, she needs to learn from it. At Clayton Ridge, she had 10 strikeouts for me during that game and did her job. I wanted her to finish this one off and have the confidence of getting a win under her belt.”
Steinbronn (1-5) held the Pirates scoreless in the seventh to claim her first varsity win.
“You just have to keep talking to each other, talk through it,” Carey said of Postville’s Game 1 fifth and sixth innings. “I got a little nervous there. But Faith got it back, finished the game out.”
Weather impacts area teams again
A storm system passing through northeast Iowa on Wednesday forced the postponement of Oelwein baseball’s scheduled doubleheader at Charles City, North Fayette Valley softball’s Upper Iowa Conference doubleheader with Clayton Ridge and Starmont-West Central’s Tri-Rivers Conference game with Lisbon.
North Fayette Valley’s baseball game against Crestwood was cancelled. Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli’s doubleheader with Waverly-Shell Rock was cancelled. Wapsie Valley’s baseball game against St. Ansgar in Fairbank was cancelled and will not be made up.