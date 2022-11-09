MAYNARD — Innocent question.
What does being named first team all-district mean to you?
In the group were seniors Brandon Cushion, Creighton Houge and Brooks Ingels, West Central’s backfield.
The trio combined for 47 of 49 offensive touchdowns, 188 of 374.5 total tackles, 19 2-point conversions, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and more than 600 return yards.
Silence is broken by Houge, and chaotic ribbing and laughter ensues.
Houge: “It feels pretty good because we’ve never gotten it before.”
Cushion, who was named first team All-District 3 8-man last season: “Speak for yourself.”
Ingels, laughing: “Bro. Easy. Wow, bro. Easy there. What a team player, huh?”
Houge: “That’s why I got (our) team player award, Brandon. The team is more important.”
Laughter from the trio for a good five seconds.
“It was nice to be recognized for our hard work,” Cushion grinned.
“For me, back-to-back years,” he added, trying to stifle laughter as Ingels and Houge smirked.
Cushion, who was among the state leaders in all classes with 1,547 rush yards, 31 touchdowns and 14 2-point conversions, was named to the D3 8-Man first team offense as one of three running backs.
“It’s a great honor,” he said. “We did good enough as a team, and as individuals to be recognized for these types of things.”
Ingels was named to one of two utility/QB spots; he threw for 1,391 yards and 14 TDs and ran for 131 yards and a score. He also kicked two extra points and was part of two 2-point conversions.
“It showed we stood out in our district,” Ingels said of the honor.
Houge was named to the first team defense as a linebacker. He made 54 total tackles, with 3.5 for loss and had two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
“It’s nice to know we were acknowledged for our hard work,” he said. “To me, it’s not that big of a deal.”
The Blue Devils (4-5) saw four placed on the second team during a season where they compiled their best win total since 2014. Receivers Jadyn Rouse and Joh Tyler were 2-3 in the district in terms of receiving yards and tied for second (Rouse) and fourth (Tyler) in receiving touchdowns.
Tyler caught 26 passes for 560 yards and four scores. Rouse caught just 13 passes but averaged 34-plus yards per catch and racked up 447 yards and six scores.
Lineman Daryon Allwood was named second team offensive lineman and Nolan Cushion (30.5 tackles) was named second team defensive end.
Lineman Seth Brehme and jack-of-all-trades Anthony Kephart (26 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, 13 receiving yards, 12 rush yards) were named honorable mention.