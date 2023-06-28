Abby Squires tripled and drove in four and threw a complete game during a 14-4, six-inning win at Dunkerton on Tuesday. She allowed one earned run and struck out five, working around eight hits and three walks.
Journey Lockard also drove in four for the Blue Devils (5-21); Maranda Prickett, Faith Steinbronn and Sydney Teague each scored three times; and Teague went 2 for 4. Prickett and Steinbronn walked twice and were each hit by a pitch.
Sumner sweeps Union Community
Isabelle Elliott, Aubree Land and Alivia Lange drove in two runs apiece as Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli officially won a second consecutive North Iowa Cedar League East championship with a 3-1, 5-1 sweep at Union Community on Monday in LaPorte City.
Isabel Bernard went 5 for 8 with four stolen bases and two runs scored, Elle Wedemeier scored three times and stole two bases as a courtesy runner and Lange went 3 for 5.
Addison Murray pitched all 14 innings, striking out seven and breaking the 100-strikeout plateau for the season (105) for the Cougars (22-6, 11-1).
Oelwein softball swept at Jesup
Emma Smock’s game-tying three-run homer highlighted Monday’s doubleheader at Jesup, which the J-Hawks won, 5-4 in 10 innings and 11-1. The Huskies (12-15, 3-9) clambered back in Game 1 as Aspen Weir pitched 9 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out two.
Smock went 4 for 6 in that game, and 6 for 9 in the doubleheader. She drove in three and scored twice.
Weir went 4 for 9 with an RBI while Joslynn Melchert and Macy Westendorf each went 3 for 8 and scored multiple runs
West Central softball swept by Kee
Faith Steinbronn went 3 for 6 and Sydney Teague went 2 for 4 as the Blue Devils (2-12 Upper Iowa Conference) fell, 16-2 and 11-1, to the Kee Hawks on Monday in Maynard. The two teams will meet up again Friday in the 1A playoffs.
Baseball
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli 9, AGWSR 7
The visitor (17-5) held on for the win as the host scored three in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday in Ackley. Jaxon Willems earned a 2 1/3 inning save, working around five hits and three walks. He struck out four.
Rhys Land won after pitching 4 2/3 innings and striking out four.
Noah Henderson went 2 for 4 and drove in three while Jaymison Howard, Kade Mitchell and Davis Van Sickle each scored two runs. Howard, Mitchell, McKoy Nuss and Van Sickle added single RBIs.
New Hampton 11, Oelwein 1
Ray Gearhart went 2 for 2 and stole a base for the Huskies (9-18) in a five-inning loss Tuesday in New Hampton
Union Community 2, S-F-T 0
Sumner placed seven on base via walk and hit-by-pitch, but only garnered three hits and couldn’t push a run across during a North Iowa Cedar League East loss Monday at La Porte City.
Per head coach Brett Meyer, the Cougars (16-5, 7-4) and Knights could not play the second half of the doubleheader because there was only one umpire, and he had to leave after the contest. The game will be made up Friday if umpires can be found.
Howard struck out seven in six innings and allowed one earned run. Willems was hit twice and stole two bases, Howard and VanEngelenburg went 1 for 2 and Van Sickle went 1 for 3.