Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.