MAYNARD — The check list remains, untouched.
It is laminated and connected by staples.
The 1997 WC football checklist in Steve Milder’s office has pencil marks and Sharpie marks on it, made after each game. It has 14 typed objectives: ‘Win homecoming,’ ‘Revenge Kee High,’ ‘Playoffs ?????? East Buc ??????’ and other fragments.
It was on the locker room bulletin board at West Central throughout the 1997 season, emphasized by ’14. WIN WC’S FIRST STATE TITLE” with myriad exclamation points. There are scribbled notes underneath it, and Milder stares at it proudly each day.
The Blue Devils will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1997 Class 1A championship tonight in Maynard. Whether the checklist will appear is unknown, but Milder will, flanked by what he believes will be a strong turnout from his ’97 undefeated championship program.
The team will convene inside the school between 5-5:30 p.m., with a welcoming station set up to meet and converse with the former players. There will also be a halftime ceremony to honor them.
