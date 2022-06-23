Mikaela Kime spent three seconds after the tag asking where the ball was.
West Central’s senior catcher tagged out Oelwein’s Mallory Bratten at home for the final out of the seventh to cement the Blue Devils’ 8-7 comeback victory on the day Huskies head coach Bob Lape was inducted into the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Softball Hall of Fame.
Oelwein’s Alexa Berryman drilled a two-out Faith Steinbronn offering into center field, prompting Mallory Bratten to motor around third. Taylor Carey’s throw from center one-hopped 10 feet in front of home plate as Kime and Bratten readied for a collision.
Kime gloved the ball while taking a step to her left and lunging at Bratten. As Bratten began to slide, Kime leaned forward, with her knees in the basepath. The duo collided, with Bratten falling on top of Kime, then to the side.
The Blue Devil rolled over and tagged Bratten again while Lape stood up the line, calling for obstruction. Kime called out to Steinbronn, “Where’s the ball?” as the freshman raced in to celebrate with her teammate.
“I didn’t know I had the ball,” Kime said. “I was like freaking out, and I had no idea they called her out. I was so sad and so scared, and everyone (on my team) was whooping and hollering. I was like, ‘Oh, OK, sweet.’
“I knew I tried to grab it (when the throw came) and then I heard the ump yell, but I had no idea what was going on. Oh, my gosh.”
Added Steinbronn, “She looked at me and yelled, ‘Faith, where’s the ball at?’ I was like, ‘In your hand Mikaela. We won.’”
Lape continued to argue for an obstruction call as the umpires left the field.
West Central (5-15) pushed across five runs in the final two innings to earn a win without two of its everyday starters; Abby Squires and Maranda Prickett were at Iowa Girls State in Des Moines.
The onus was put on Steinbronn (2-6) as the Blue Devils’ lone pitcher while Bianca Malone reshuffled her lineup at the plate and in the field without her leadoff hitter and starting shortstop/ace.
“Where do I start?” head coach Bianca Malone wrote in an email. “What a game, I am so proud of these girls for pulling out a win from behind and getting ahead and staying ahead.
“Being down two key varsity players and having underclassmen step up and play big parts in this win was awesome.”
Oelwein (5-14) led 5-3 after five innings, but the visitors pushed five across in the final two frames. Elizabeth Hepperle doubled and moved to third on a wild pitch, then Brooklyn Rose drove her home for a one-run deficit.
One out later, Hailee Cannon was hit by a pitch. Both came home on an error by Oelwein catcher Jaylynn Craun during Carey’s at-bat to push ahead, 6-5.
Steinbronn allowed a single to Mallory Bratten to open the home half, but Bratten was picked off first base during the play. Zoey Reisner drew a two-out walk and Craun singled to put two on, but Emma Smock grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the threat.
The Blue Devils added to their advantage in the seventh when Rose drove in Steinbronn and Kime for an 8-5 score.
“We didn’t want to just lose it when we knew it was close (the entire game). ‘We can win this, it’s totally winnable’ we kept saying,” Kime said. “This season a lot of our games have been close in the beginning and then we’ve gotten down on ourselves after giving up some runs and ended up losing by way more than we should.
“We had a strong want to stick with it, we know we’re a better team than our record shows.”
The Huskies put together their last charge.
Natalie Crandall drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on Kinzie See’s single. A passed ball moved both runners over and Joslynn Melchert reached to score Crandall (8-6) with one out.
Bratten’s single saw See tagged out at home by Kime, which Lape argued was another instance of obstruction. Bratten moved to second on the throw home, and moved to second on a wild pitch that scored Melchert for the one-run deficit.
Berryman’s final at-bat nearly extended the contest.
“Mikaela making huge plays is big; she’s making the plays she needs to make as a senior and she’s doing a great job being a leader on the team,” Malone said. “Her effort and energy is always there, day in and day out.”
Kime went 2 for 4 with two runs while Rose was 2 for 4 and Hepperle went 2 for 3. Cannon was hit and scored a run in Squires’ place and Emily Edeker walked twice in place of Prickett.
“Just happy. This is what we worked for, and the fact we came together coming off Turkey Valley (West Central was swept by an aggregate 37-5 score) without two key players,” Kime said. “We really rallied around (Faith). She did great. It was amazing.”
Steinbronn allowed just three earned runs.
“Still down players and we played well. And it was different, playing with a couple girls who aren’t part of our regular lineup,” Steinbronn said. “I think us picking each other up and cheering for each other no matter what. Us cheering each other on and being loud when we were still losing helped a lot, too.”
Bratten went 3 for 4 with a triple and drove in two. Berryman and Craun each collected two hits, an RBI and a run scored.