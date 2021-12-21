Steady and deliberate.
West Central used a double-digit run to pull away from Oelwein over the first half of the opening stanza and went on to claim a 47-27 victory against the Huskies (1-8) on Monday.
The Blue Devils (4-4) were deadlocked 1-1 with the Huskies early into the contest before Abby Squires’ jumper began a 10-0 run over two and a half minutes. West Central ended the quarter holding an 11-point lead (16-5) and expanded it to 30-7 at the half.
“We made it a conscious focus to make sure our movement was a little bit better than it has been the last couple games,” head coach Micah
Ruroden said. “And our shooters hit some shots tonight. That’s what it takes.”
Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak saw improvement at points, but acknowledged myriad misses led to the seven-point first half. Oelwein shot 2 for 25 from the field in 16 minutes, including 0 for 15 in the second frame.
It was 3 for 4 from the foul line.
“I thought we played hard,” he said. “We had plenty of good shots in the first half just couldn’t get any to fall. WC does a good job and hit a lot of open shots on the perimeter.”
The Blue Devils hit four 3-pointers, with three from Kassidy Bantz. She netted 17 while Aaliyah Gordon chipped in 14. Kaydence Martin and Squires each scored six.
“It was a good win and I feel like we’ve been working better together and accomplishing certain goals our coaches have for us,” Gordon said.
Added Martin, “We pushed ourselves a lot more this game.”
Natalie Crandall led Oelwein with five while Payton Arndt, Maria Rael and Emma Smock each collected four.