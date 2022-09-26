MAYNARD — Don’t yuck their yum.
Especially during homecoming week.
West Central held on for dear life to claim a five-set Upper Iowa Conference win Monday against North Fayette Valley, securing their fifth win of the season with a 25-27, 25-12, 25-11, 18-25, 15-13 victory.
The Blue Devils (5-8, 2-1) tied the fourth set at 6-all and led 8-7 before dropping the frame. West Central also led the final stanza 11-3 before earning victory on a service ace.
“The score doesn’t matter,” a smiling Kaydence Martin said. “We won, and that’s all. We put our all into it.”
Added Abby Squires with an equally devilish grin, “It got close, but we still won. We got a conference win (on) homecoming week.”
The TigerHawks (4-12, 1-3) used a Blue Devils pass error to kickstart a five-point run, with four points off West Central miscues.
Squires ended the run with a kill, but a service error and Brooklyn Hoey kill pulled the visitors within 12-10.
Two kills from Kassidy Bantz gave Abbi Block’s team a four-point lead (14-10), but Hoey put down a kill and block and Ally Torkelson dropped an ace for a 14-13 deficit.
Block called a timeout to regroup her team. The next serve sailed over the net, then over the court and out of bounds to end the match.
West Central’s second-year head coach noted her still-small program seems to have turned a corner after their first UIC loss last Tuesday in Guttenberg. It lost in four sets, but held off a sweep.
“It was the best I’ve seen them play,” she said Monday. “Yes, we came out with a loss, but they took so much more away from that game than any other game I have coached, ever.
“I don’t know what happened overnight, but I have a totally different team on the floor. It’s fun to watch.”
The 11-3 lead was one of multiple leads through the night. A six-point run off three NFV errors and three Squires kills pushed the host ahead 8-1 in the second set, and the lead grew to 13-2. The TigerHawks closed within 20-12 on a Hoey block, then kill combo, but Martin (two), Squires and Faith Steinbronn reeled off kills during a 5-0 run.
Down 3-1, West Central put together a 9-1 run for an eight-point lead (12-4). It rose to 17-7, then 20-9. Five straight points gave the home team a 2-1 set lead.
“After we won the second and third sets, we got a little too confident,” Squires said. “We really slowed down and didn’t play as well. So, we need to keep the energy up and keep going.”
Squires and company led, 8-7, before NFV pulled ahead 11-8 on a West Central error, two kills and a Jayla Cowley ace. The visitors’ advantage grew to 16-10, then 20-13.
It was 23-19, NFV, when Martin’s block fell, but consecutive errors by the home team tied the match at 2-all.
“Yes, and they said that, too,” Block said of the players realizing they assumed NFV would roll over in the fourth set. “They came in (before the fourth) and were like, ‘Hey, we beat them the last two’ so we got in our heads thinking we could just do it and we broke down.”
“We had two good sets — three good sets,” Squires said. “Two not-good sets. But we still came out and won.”
In theory, it was four good sets if one adds the end of the first to the first 14 points of the fifth.
West Central trailed NFV 20-11 in the opening frame before rallying. Six straight TigerHawk errors and eight overall helped the Blue Devils put forth a 12-0 run. The home team had set point twice (24-23, 25-24) but the visitors ran off three points for a 1-0 match lead.
Scoring 14 of the set’s final 21 points seemed to galvanize the Blue Devils.
“They know. For being a young group, they just know. And they get it,” Block said. “ I can’t say enough about these girls. They really have stepped up in the last two weeks.”
Hoey accumulated 16 kills and three aces for NFV. Justine Cowley added 10 kills and Torkelson chipped in 20 assists and two aces.
Squires collected 19 kills, seven aces and a block. Bantz added nine kills, nine digs and two aces while Martin (five digs) and Steinbronn (12 digs) garnered eight kills apiece.
“I’m thinking we did good,” Martin said. “I’m thinking it feels nice to win against NFV.”