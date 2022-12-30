Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The smile is a constant.

Brandon Cushion is a general teenage athlete — he wants to do well for his team, well for himself, in that order. He gets upset at times and happy at others.

Tags

Trending Food Videos