The smile is a constant.
Brandon Cushion is a general teenage athlete — he wants to do well for his team, well for himself, in that order. He gets upset at times and happy at others.
The thing is: Cushion sports an almost ever-present smile.
Crack a seeing-eye single? Smile.
Sink a tough putt? Smile.
Bully his way into the end zone? Smile.
Figure out a way to make running with the football easier?
Gigantic smile.
Cushion spent a large part of his junior season just, well, running through people. It served him well, as he totaled 947 yards and 13 touchdowns.
West Central head coach Steve Milder and the Blue Devil coaching staff suggested Cushion add to his repertoire; a blunt-force battering ram works, but wears down.
“I just put my head down and ran over kids or tried to. I’d get a few yards per carry, or whatever,” Cushion recalled. “Toward the end of last year, and I brought it into this year, I learned how to make some cuts, spin moves and stuff. That helped me get extra yardage or break a tackle and get a touchdown.”
The light bulb went off.
“You can make them miss completely, or you sit there, hit them and have to figure out a way to get them off of you,” Cushion said. “Then you have to speed back up while pushing through others. It’s a lot easier to make them miss. Then you accelerate and go.”
Beast mode unlocked.
“I had a lot more longer runs,” Cushion said. “Last year was mostly grind it out, like four yards a carry over and over and over and over again. This year was, four (yards per carry) was bad, a bad run. I’d break a 20-yard, 30-yard, stuff like that. It was a footrace.”
Cushion closed his final year as a West Central tailback with 1,547 yards, 31 rush touchdowns, 16 receptions for 155 yards, 33 total offensive touchdowns and statewide recognition. Accolades include first team District 3 8-Man running back, to the Iowa Press Sports Writers Association 8-Man second team and fifth place on the all-class rush touchdown leaderboard (fourth in the 8-Man ranks).
He was also named Oelwein Daily Register Offensive Player of the Year for a breakout season that put his name in the top 10 of several 8-Man categories and throughout the school record book.
Yet, he consistently credited teammates for his success.
“We had a lot of seniors, a lot more experience,” Cushion said of West Central’s 4-5 season. “People had played for two, three, even four years on varsity. Just having that experience helped us be more comfortable out there.”
“Being through a lot of the situations, we were a lot calmer and more focused during the season.”
Cushion’s senior-season yardage nearly matched that of his first three seasons combined (1,655), and he was close to doubling his rush scores from that same timeframe (19). His nearly 2,500 yards as a junior and senior came with a position — change isn’t the correct word. More of an adjustment, as he played fullback in Milder’s rush system for two seasons.
“Creighton (Houge) was a tight end his first two seasons, and (Milder) looked at us two and said ‘We’re going to try both of you in the backfield. I think it can be pretty good,’” Cushion said. “Creighton turned into this big, strong blocker and I was just the guy who ran behind him. And I went from running into his back to running around everyone.”
Milder reached into his four-decade archive to reconstruct the 2021 offense.
“We went to a wing-T set, looking at Creighton and Brandon and what they could do,” Milder said. “We felt we had good backs in those two to run things we had run in the 80s and 90s from a wing-T (perspective).
“We felt those two could really fit our way. Last year, they started to learn the system — Creighton was doing fine, and Brandon took off pretty well.”
A Houge injury incurred during the season opener at Dunkerton — which he played with the entire season — pushed Cushion into more of the spotlight. He responded by regularly featuring on the Varsity Bound state and 8-Man leaderboard. His 209 carries were third-highest in 8-Man, rush yardage was seventh, and his 14 2-point conversions tied for fifth.
“I heard that from a lot of people, that it was cool to go on Varsity Bound and see (my name),” he said. “‘You don’t have to search hard for West Central, it’s right there. It’s tops for rushing yards or touchdowns or whatever.’ I like that West Central was up there for something.”
His own reaction?
“I don’t really look at stats that much, or care,” Cushion said. “My initial goal is I wanted 1,200 yards rushing. As the year went on, I wanted to get 1,500. And I got that.”
“I squeaked out that 1,500 at the end,” he chuckled. “I was happy about that — I didn’t care about any other (personal statistics).”
Milder drew back on Blue Devil lore when discussing Cushion’s impact.
“That’s how you have to look at it. I’m old enough to remember 6-on-6 basketball and the great success Gene Klinge had here with it,” Milder said of the man who spent his first 41 years coaching at West Central, is in multiple Iowa-based Halls of Fame, and the National High School Coaches Hall of Fame. “He didn’t worry about his post scoring a certain amount of points, because if they had to stop the post, the others would get their scoring up.”
“We did that well because of Brandon, but also because everything else fell into place. We were able to move the ball on everybody. It wasn’t like we were totally shut down.”
West Central (4-5) averaged 38.4 points per game and balanced 2,161 yards rushing with 1,397 passing.
“It forced the defense to come up with a way to stop Brandon, which allowed our other people to do the things they did well,” Milder said. “He had these other guys pulling for him, because they knew they got better as our team got better. It was a whole team thing, but he was our leader, no question.”