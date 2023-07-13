West Central’s Abagail Squires was honored as the Blue Devils’ lone Upper Iowa Conference first teamer recently. The senior went 4-17 in the circle, batted .250 in 30 starts and was the focal point of leadership for West Central (6-24) throughout her multisport senior year.
Squires was a second-team selection in 2022.
“Being named first team all-conference is an amazing accomplishment and I am honored to have been selected to be a part of it,” Squires said. “Though our record may not show it, we had a very successful softball season and this was an amazing way to end my senior year and high school sports career.”
Squires hit 18 for 72, with 12 runs batted in, 12 walks, 11 runs, four steals, a double and a triple. She struck out 53, including five during an upset of Kee in the first round of the 1A playoffs.
Freshman Hannah Scott was named to the second team; the catcher hit .377 (29 for 77) in 28 starts. She drove in 20, scored 15 runs, doubled seven times and walked four times. Sophomore Faith Steinbronn (.247, 20 hits, 19 runs, 14 walks, five steals; 2-7 record) and junior Emily Edeker (.267, 16 hots, 13 runs, 10 RBI, nine walks) were named honorable mention.
Scott and Steinbronn were honorable mention in 2022.