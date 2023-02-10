It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on contests from Jan. 31-Feb. 4.
Jaymison Howard, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The junior averaged 15 points and 2.6 steals as the Cougars went 1-2.
Brooks Ingels, West Central: The senior averaged 11.75 points and 5.25 rebounds as the Blue Devils went 0-4.
Carter Jeanes, Oelwein: The senior averaged 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds as the Huskies went 0-2.
Andrew Westpfahl, Wapsie Valley: The senior averaged 30 points, 5.6 rebounds and five assists as the Warriors went 2-1.
Alivia Lange, S-F: The senior averaged 16.5 points as the Cougars went 0-2.
Kate Risse, WV: The senior averaged 9.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals as the Warriors went 1-2.
Kinzie See, OEL: The freshman averaged 19.3 points and nine rebounds as the Huskies went 2-1.
Abby Squires, WC: The senior averaged 11.25 points and eight rebounds as the Blue Devils went 2-2.
Bryce Bergman, S-F: Bergman averaged a 394 series as the Cougars went 2-0.
Dyson Koch, S-F: Koch averaged a 360 series.
Keegon Brown, Cannon Joerger, Dawson Schmit: The senior trio went 11-1 as the Warriors qualified for the 1A team state tournament, then placed fifth at it. Brown went 3-1, with two pins, an 11-6 decision and 4-3 loss. Joerger collected two pins, a 6-54 decision and a forfeit. Schmit collected two pins, a 12-4 major decision and a forfeit.