FAIRBANK — Thirty-one days in January.
Minus four Sundays is 27.
If Wapsie Valley head coach Marty McKowen chooses to give his team full weekends off, that’s three more days — down to 24.
Eleven game days leaves 13 days of practice time. Five of are pre-gameday sessions, when coaching staffs are inclined to either work quicker or put less stress into the timeframe.
Which is why seniors Mason Harter and Andrew Westpfahl have noted the Warriors utilize most of their games as extra sessions when possible.
Roundabout, that is how McKowen’s team continued its win streak with a 68-53 North Iowa Cedar League East victory against Union Community on Tuesday.
The Knights (6-9, 2-3) hit eight first-half 3-pointers and led, 32-29 at the break. Union sank just three from distance — and six shots total — and scored 21 points after Wapsie (12-1, 5-0) switched from its 2-3 zone defense to a man-on-man approach.
“We switched to man, because zone wasn’t really working,” Westpfahl said. “Our 2-3 zone, we couldn’t get to our positions fast enough. Had to guard up because (Caden Sorenson) was hitting some big shots on us. Needed to find him, so we did.”
Added McKowen, “We cut down their ability to shoot wide open 3s. They made eight 3s in the first half, and we did a much better job second half not letting them get comfortable.
“ We probably should have gone to man earlier, to be honest with you.”
Wapsie’s win streak is now 12 games, and 13 against the Knights.
Westpfahl also played his own part, netting a career-high 30 seven days after dropping a then-career best 28 at home in a 17-point victory.
He immediately thrust three fingers in the air after putting up a 3-pointer, which splashed in for a 66-51 lead with a minute and a half left in the game.
“Yeah, it felt good,” he said of the shot. “We’re taking it one game at a time. We don’t have that many practices left, so we use games as practices, do what we can do to get better as we’re playing.
“We have some big games coming up, so we’re trying to do what we can do every single game knowing what we can do every single game. Put it all together.”
The turnaround also started with a Westpfahl 3 connecting 27 seconds into the third for a 32-all game.
Sorenson, who scored 25, put in another 3 for a 37-36 Union lead, but the visitor didn’t score again in the frame. By then, the host ran ahead on a 15-0 run to take control.
Hunter Kane hit a jumper for a 38-37 lead, then Westpfahl added two buckets and Harter sank two free throws (44-37). Westpfahl collected a three-point play and Harter scored the final four points of the stanza (51-37).
Union cut the margin to 58-46, but that was as close as it came.
“Very happy with the defensive effort, especially in the second half,” McKowen said. “Typical Wapsie: Second half team.”
Harter added 16 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals.
Westpfahl added four assists, Schmitz collected two steals and Kane dropped six points and eight rebounds.
Briggs Boehme netted seven points.