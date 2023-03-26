FAIRBANK — Laughter.
Among other things, laughter.
It’s what a robust crowd was treated to Saturday at Wapsie Valley as the Warriors put on a slew of wrestling matches and a basketball game featuring winter sports athletes as part of a fundraiser for Andy Harter, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, in October and has been fighting its affects for nearly a year.
The athletes faced off on the wrestling mat and on the basketball court, with six wrestling matches and a 24-miute game that featured multiple stipulations between the second and third quarters. The wrestling matches were three one-minute periods apiece, with seniors Mason Harter and Dawson Schmit pulling double duty.
The close friends faced off against each other, with Harter earning an overtime takedown for the victory. Harter also wrestled Keegon Brown; Schmit also faced Andrew Westpfahl.
Benton Hyde wrestled Reece Hagenow and Cannon Joerger wrestled Hunter Kane.
Tyce Hagenow and Casey O’Donnell donned inflated sumo suits, eliciting the second-biggest chuckle behind a height comparison between Harter and Schmit before their match.
“I thought that it was fun to be able to do this and we had a great turnout for Andy, which shows how much love and support this community has for each other,” Kane said. “The wrestling was fun to experience, although I don’t think that I would want to do that for a whole season. I didn’t think so many muscles could be sore as they are right now.”
The basketball players beat the wrestlers in double overtime. In-game stipulations included both Harter and Cannon Joerger — who each threw down multiple dunks — wearing the sumo suits for half a quarter; 3-pointers only for half-a-quarter; underhand shots for half a quarter; and dribbling limitation for each possession for half a quarter.
The event also featured a dinner and desserts for free-will donations; a pop-up from the combined effort of Balanced Nutrition and Restored Nutrition; and an auction. Jeni Harter thanked Kim Brown multiple times as the driving force behind the fundraiser, along with many other athletes’ parents.
“Once again, we are overwhelmed with the outpouring of support,” Jeni said. “We can’t thank everyone enough for all their efforts and putting it together — from the sponsors to the organizers, the parents, the players and the fans.
“On top of that, it was fun, watching the wrestlers play basketball and the basketball players try to wrestle. We hope it becomes a yearly tradition, finding a new cause to benefit every year.”
Kane felt the same.
“Everyone was having fun and it was great to see all of the support for Andy,” Kane said. “If someone asked me to do this again for a great cause like this one, I would do it in a heartbeat.”