ELGIN — Relatively early in the first half, Waverly-Shell Rock pulled within 2-1 on a shot off a corner kick.
To paraphrase Michael Jordan, the TigerHawks took that personally.
North Fayette Valley rolled to its sixth win of the season with a 13-3 victory against the Go-Hawks on Friday. Kaleb White scored five goals, Andre Fuentes scored two goals and chipped in three helpers and five players had a multiple-point contest.
Raul Solis scored twice and added an assist while Lincoln Aeschliman and Tayler Luzum each collected a goal and an assist. Brody Schupbach also scored.
Trey Frieden made two saves.