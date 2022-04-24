Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

NFV’s Andre Fuentes scores on a penalty kick early in the first half Friday in Elgin.

 Gidal Kaiser/Oelwein Daily Register

ELGIN — Relatively early in the first half, Waverly-Shell Rock pulled within 2-1 on a shot off a corner kick.

To paraphrase Michael Jordan, the TigerHawks took that personally.

North Fayette Valley rolled to its sixth win of the season with a 13-3 victory against the Go-Hawks on Friday. Kaleb White scored five goals, Andre Fuentes scored two goals and chipped in three helpers and five players had a multiple-point contest.

Raul Solis scored twice and added an assist while Lincoln Aeschliman and Tayler Luzum each collected a goal and an assist. Brody Schupbach also scored.

Trey Frieden made two saves.

