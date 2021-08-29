A little more than 20 hours after its scheduled start, North Fayette Valley’s season-opener ended Saturday afternoon at South Winneshiek.
The TigerHawks claimed the 7-0 victory via Kaleb White’s third-quarter touchdown. The junior ran for 66 yards on 14 carries as part of NFV’s two-pronged running back approach. Classmate Blake Reichter ran for 70 yards on 21 carries.
The TIgerHawks ran for 193 yards as senior Jacob Germann ran for 67 on six carries. White also caught a 19-yard pass from Cael Burrow.
North Fayette Valley held South Winneshiek to 127 yards rushing and forced one turnover. NIck Koch recovered the fumble.