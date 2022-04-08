ELGIN — Kaleb White blinked.
The junior sat in a chair just inside the entrance to North Fayette Valley’ middle school. He searched among his adrenaline-soaked mind for the correct words to describe the final 30 seconds of North Fayette Valley’s 5-4 comeback victory against Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Grundy Center.
In situations sports has given the populace millions of times, White echoed many who have come before and after: His first words were “I don’t know.”
White peppered that phrase into an extended answer.
“I think it was (Andre Fuentes) who gave me a really good ball, or Tayler (Luzum) … I don’t even know who it was,” White said. “It bounced off a body and I went after it.”
White attempted to put a shot on goal in the goalbox as the clock ticked under 30 seconds of a then-4-all draw, headed for overtime.
It glanced off a couple Rebel defenders, but the junior midfielder snatched it again, took a dribble to break through a horde of closing-in opponents and slotted the ball toward the net as sophomore goalkeeper Max Anderson made his charge.
The ball skidded past Anderson and nestled into the front left corner of the goal — actually, it pushed through the netting — for the game-winner with 18 seconds showing on the clock.
Asked how he recovered and got past the group, White smirked.
“Well, I’m pretty quick,” he said. “So — I don’t know, I just wanted it more, I guess.”
It closed a hat trick for White, whose first goal leveled the match at 1 and second tally leveled the contest at 3. Fuentes added a pair of goals, one for a 2-2 halftime score and a 77th-minute penalty for a 4-all deadlock.
“I was probably calling for the ball, too,” Fuentes said of White’s heroics. “But he saw something. The first time he (took a shot), they blocked it. Got another touch on it, put it in.”
North Fayette Valley (2-0) has nine goals early in the year. It needed every one of those five Tuesday as GRGC (2-1) equaled each one.
Gladbrook opened the scoreline with a header from Drake Blakesley in the 26th minute, breaking the seal during a blustery day on a rough pitch played havoc with most of the balls put into the air on long passes, free kicks or corners.
“This team has a lot of heart,” head coach Ignacio Fuentes said. “They’re young, but they want to win.”
Fuentes made a halftime change to the back line, moving Micah Zurbriggen to the four-man defense. It helped the TigerHawks to an extent.
Sophomore goalkeeper Trey Frieden was close to Ethan Gienger’s second-half blast into the top right corner of the net, but the shot was also taken from nearly midfield and gave the visitors a 3-2 lead.
NFV scored within 30 seconds of the reset when White’s close-in shot from the left aide glanced off Anderson’s gloves and into the net.
GRGC took its third lead of the match (4-3) as Gienger fed Isaac Clark in the 68th minute.
“We knew we had to do something, so we played more aggressive,” White said of the final 12 minutes. “Gladbrook’s a good team. Both teams are really well-coached.
“Even though it’s early season, it sets us up well because of the amount of adversity we faced in this match.”
The younger Fuentes concurred.
“We played with a lot of heart, too,” he said. “We were down after every goal and just fought back.”
Decorah girls 4, NFV 2
The TigerHawks (0-2) were in a 1-1 draw with the Vikings but allowed three second-half goals. No statistics were available as of press time.