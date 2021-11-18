SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The No. 8-ranked Winona State University volleyball team won its opening match of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference volleyball tournament, taking down Upper Iowa, 25-26, 25-15, 22-25, 25-19.
The Warriors (27-3) took the air out of the Peacocks right from the get-go with an early 5-2 lead in the first set and never looked back.
During the second, WSU strung together several small runs to build a strong lead that held for the set.
Upper Iowa (20-10) went on an 8-0 run to take a 23-20 lead in the third. The Peacocks held on to extend their season.
After six ties in the first 10 points during the fourth set, head coach Joe Getzin took a timeout at 10-10. WSU responded nicely, as Madison Larson connected on consecutive kills to force an UIU timeout at 16-13. The Peacocks hung in and brought it to 20-18 before back-to-back Megan Flom kills all but ended the match. The Warriors took the set to advance.
Winona State was led by Flom and Larson with 18 and 15 kills, respectively. Larson hit .538 in the match.
Sumner-Fredericksburg alum Becca Pagel led the defense with 22 digs and was a key part to holding Upper Iowa to a .152 hitting percentage. She added six assists and an ace.
Wapsie Valley alum Kaci Beesecker collected nine digs, an ace, an assist and a kill for the Peacocks.
The second-seeded Warriors will play either Concordia-St. Paul or Augustana at 4:30 p.m. today at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.