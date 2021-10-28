Oelwein’s boys have one more race to run.
Same too, for Sumner-Fredericksburg’s girls and Starmont-West Central co-op runners Charlie Sieck and Makenzie Plagman.
The Iowa state cross-country meet takes place in Fort Dodge on Saturday, with the Class 2A girls race starting at 10:30 a.m. and starting a nearly seven-hour day that ends with the Class 1A awards ceremony.
On Wednesday, the reserved Sieck blurted out “I’m excited to go again” of his second straight Class 2A meet. Teammate Makenzie Plagman chuckled.
“I’m excited, too,” she said. “I’m happy to get one last state meet in.”
Plagman placed 13th at the Class 2A Anamosa state qualifier, three seconds ahead of the No. 16 place runner, her main competition for an individual spot.
“I went into the (qualifier) like I was on the bubble,” she said. “I knew I had to run a good, smart race. So I did. And it was a close race, a nerve-wracking one.”
The No. 9-ranked Sieck placed second.
“I just wanted to run a good race, and I did,” he said. “There is always better stuff I can do, like run faster.”
The No. 11-ranked Huskies placed second at the Dike-New Hartford state qualifier to complete a season-long goal.
“We are excited to have an opportunity to represent our school and community at the state cross country meet,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “During the past few months people have commented how often they have seen these kids running the streets of Oelwein. It is quite a change from two years ago when we were simply trying to field a team.”
Junior Ray Gearhart is ranked 25th in Class 2A and senior Brennan Sauser is 27th.
“Our kids have the right mindset going into Saturday — they feel as if their best race is still ahead of us,” Gearhart said. “So even though we have qualified for the state meet, we still want to finish off this season with our best effort yet.”
The Cougars return for the second time since 2019, with a caveat of missing last season because COVID-19 protocol limited the meet to two teams from each state qualifier instead of three.
“We all have worked really hard to get to where we are today,” junior Abby Zabel said. “We’ve pushed each other to our limits and will continue to push each other at state.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg is ranked third in Class 1A, led by a four-member sophomore class amongst its top seven and just one senior in its state-bound contingent.
Sophomore Hillary Trainor is ranked No. 11.
“I think we are capable of succeeding,” Emersen Warnke said. “The season has been fun and state should be exciting.”