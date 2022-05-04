Give me more.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association shook up wrestling’s postseason during its latest board meeting by reshuffling the qualification method for the individual state tournament.
In years past, the individual tournament contained three levels — sectional, district, state. The board scrapped the sectional round and expanded state to 24 wrestlers per weight class. District tournaments will send four wrestlers per weight to state, and state is now three days long.
“Dropping the Class 1A and 2A sectional tournaments addresses the extremely low numbers in some weight classes leading to incomplete sectional brackets,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “The increase to 24 qualifiers at (state) will allow more of our wrestlers to experience the excitement of competing at the state level.”
Area coaches had mixed results in the week after the April 27 decision.
“I don’t know what to think regarding the changes for the wrestling postseason,” North Fayette Valley head coach Jacob Pedersen said. “I’m kinda ‘ugh’ about 24 qualifiers. I hope this doesn’t water down the prestige of being a state qualifier.”
Starmont head coach Jake Munger had a different reaction.
“I feel the changes made will help keep more student athletes involved in the sport from year to year,” he said. “It gives athletes that are in a tough district with returning (or) eventual state placewinners a chance to advance to the state tournament.”
Wapsie Valley head coach Danny Adams concurred.
“The changes being made in wrestling are going to help improve the sport,” he said. “The removal of Sectionals is long overdue. In past years, some kids have had as little as one to three guys in a bracket and only need to make weight to qualify for district.
“Qualifying 24 kids per bracket at the state tournament not only increases state participation but opens the door for more kids in our area, which has a tradition of tough competition.”
One TigerHawk — Caden Kerr — advanced from a sectional wrestleback position on to state during the 2022 postseason. One Cougar — Trace Meyer — did the same during the 2021 postseason.
Munger worried about schools losing out opportunities to host postseason tournaments and spacing issues for schools who do host.
“You are basically combining two sectionals into one district tournament,” Munger said. “With entire team rosters competing you will have more fans attending. Previous year’s district tournaments were always packed with fans on the floor, which makes for a great environment.
“Will our 1A gyms be big enough to host a district tournament?”
The absence of a sectional tournament led the board to reformat the dual team tournament as well. Previously, the dual team tournament was the day before the individual tournament. Now, the state dual team tournament will take place during the Saturday before the individual district tournaments.
Qualifying for the state dual team tournament was previously determined by a regional four-team round. Those qualifiers were determined by sectional champions.
“I do agree with moving the state dual tournament away from the traditional tournament as that was a long time coming as many coaches wanted this change,” Pedersen said.
Added Adams, “State duals being moved will help all qualifying teams to compete to their fullest potential. Most schools have always wrestled their best lineups, but some schools have chosen a different route due to the state duals being the day before the traditional tournament.”
All 24 regional qualifiers are now determined by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association dual team rankings. The new postseason begins with regional duals at host schools from Jan. 31-Feb. 1, with a Feb. 4 state dual team tournament.
The individual district tournament weekend is Feb. 11, and the expanded state tournament begins Feb 15 and goes through Feb. 18.