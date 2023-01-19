SUMNER — Delaney Youngblut loves her school. She ardently supports Wapsie Valley athletics, as well as participates.
But she loves wrestling just as much, if not more.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 6:15 pm


She comes from a wrestling family, with siblings currently participating. She wrestled for Wapsie as the lone female grappler the past couple years as the IWCOA oversought girls wrestling, and wrestles for Immortal Athletics.
When the IGHSAU sanctioned the sport, the Wapsie Valley administration decided to co-op with Sumner-Fredericksburg, which had more numbers to its program.
Youngblut was sold.
“I don’t care what colors I wear as long as I’m wrestling,” the senior said. “I love the sport so much and it doesn’t matter what team I’m wrestling for.”
And she brought schoolmates with her.
Youngblut and freshmen Ella Schares and Mae Wedemeier have provided depth and reinforcement for Alicia Jones’ squad. In turn, they have been pushed as athletes and created new friendships at the same time.
“The first week it was like — I knew a few people, but it was still kind of weird. Over time, we’ve gotten really close,” Schares said. “It helps that the Sumner girls were all welcoming, especially Alicia.
“Delaney and Sasha (Gitch) are both seniors, and they just want all of us to do well. They helped me out before the season started.”
Added Wedemeier, “All the girls are super nice and all the coaches are really helpful.”
Schares (18-14) “just wanted to give it a try” after growing up watching older brothers Alec and Tylen Hirsch wrestle for the Warriors.
“It’s definitely a sport where there are on and off days,” she said. “There are days you hate it, days you love it. It’s a tough sport that takes a lot.”
Seated between Schares and Youngblut, Wedemeier (20-13) looked to her left when asked for her entry into the sport.
“I saw Delaney wrestle (last season), and I thought that was really cool,” Wedemeier said. “‘Ooh, I want to be a badass like her.’”
Wedemeier laughed nervously as Schares and Youngblut chuckled.
“It means a lot,” Youngblut said. “I don’t really see myself as an influencer, but if I am, then I’ll try to be the best influence I can be.”
