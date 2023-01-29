DECORAH — One started less than two months ago.
They both have a sub-.500 record. They both have the same number of wins.
And both are going to state.
North Fayette Valley junior Ava Bilden and Macy Rose barely believed it themselves after both placed fourth in their Region 7 brackets.
“It was never on my mind that I was going,” Bilden said of her 105-pound berth. “In my mind, I was like ‘good luck to all my teammates’ because I didn’t think I had a shot. For me, going to state is just crazy.”
Added Rose of her 100-pound spot: “I just — I don’t know. I’ve never made it to state before in anything, so it’s fun and exciting.”
Rose (4-18) went 2-2, starting her day with an upset of Tripoli’s London Miller by second-period pin. After a semifinal loss in under 30 seconds, the TigerHawk rebounded to win a consolation semifinal with a pin just at the first-period buzzer and reach the third-place match. Rose was pinned, but went through without a wrestleback because Tripoli’s Miller placed fifth.
“I’m excited. I started off with a losing record, and finally got some wins at the end of the season,” she said. “Now I’m going to state.”
“Macy has held back the smile this whole time. She’s so stoked about it,” head coach Jon Kullen said. “That’s the thing with wrestling; you have to show up every day. It doesn’t matter what the last match was like; you show up for the next one. That’s what a few girls did today. It’s been awesome.”
Bilden (4-7) joined Jon Kullen’s team a month and a half ago. The distance runner, who reached state for cross-country after three years of work, lost an 8-7 consolation semifinal lead late, but won the sudden-victory overtime session, 13-8, with a takedown and three-point nearfall in one fell swoop against North Central’s Jasmine Schwartz.
Bilden fell in the third-place match, but advanced without a wrestleback because Schwartz claimed fifth place.
“Very surprised,” Bilden added. “I joined late, so I’ve not been here that long.”
The TigerHawks placed ninth (83 points). NFV brought a handful of athletes to the 2022 IWCOA meet, but none qualified this season.
Junior Leslie Graves nearly joined the trio. She fell, 6-4, in sudden-victory overtime at 135 pounds after leading, 4-2, going into the third period. Denver’s Tyanna Teetzen escaped for a 4-3 deficit and Graves was called for stalling twice in the final 45 seconds. The second was with five seconds left and gave Teetzen a penalty point for a tie.
Graves (13-13) upset No. 1 seed Maggie Wagner of Anamosa with a pin halfway through the second period of their quarterfinal.
Senior Drew Chensvold (8-9, 155) ran off three consecutive wins after an opening-match loss, but lost in the consolation semifinal and fifth-place match to end her career.
Claire Koester (14-10, 125), Braelyn Meyer (11-11, 130), Gracie Kuhn (10-11, 140) and Kierra Alexander (3-18, 190) all closed their seasons.