DECORAH — Anger.
Then determination.
Ryley Hartman was seeded fifth heading into the IGHSAU Region 7 tournament’s 110-pound bracket Friday at Luther College.
Sure, she had nine losses on the season. And yes, a couple of those were to girls in her bracket, including No. 1 seed Lila Sheehan of Mason City.
But it still didn’t mean Hartman wasn’t upset.
So, she did what she set out to anyway.
The sophomore went 3-0 with three pins in rolling to the 110 regional championship, using just 5 minutes, 53 seconds of total mat time (out of a potential 18) and claiming her gold medal.
“I came into this tournament as the five seed. And I didn’t like that. And I proved them wrong,” Hartman said. “I had to stay calm, not cocky. I was humble but I know I was the best (in the bracket). Nothing was going to stop me today. Nothing.”
Hartman (31-9) led West Fork’s Teghan Bird 11-3 in the second before earning the pin; she was ahead 9-1 in the first and was mere seconds from a first-period pin. Against Sheehan, Hartman earned a takedown 30 seconds in and maneuvered into a fall during the next 23 seconds. She was on the mat for less than a minute.
In the championship, she garnered a takedown of North Central’s Emma Hall 50 seconds in, then spent the next minute-plus working for the pin.
The whistle blew for the fall just before the period ended, at 1:59.
“I had an idea of what they were going to do, how they would wrestle,” Hartman said of her opposition. “But it was still my attacks, my ties, my match. Same as always.
“I was a little nervous for (the semifinal). She has done better than me at other tournaments we’ve been at previously. At first, I was like, ‘OK.’ But as soon as I got that ankle band on, it was — it was fine.”
The sophomore collected 30 of Oelwein’s 65 points; the Huskies placed 11th.
“Obviously, we’re proud of Ryley for getting first place. She wrestled great,” head coach Brock Sorenson said. “We didn’t get where we wanted to be for everyone, but we have stuff to build on for next year.”
Bailee (11-18) and Jaylynn (23-19) Craun placed sixth at 115 and 125, respectively. Bailee went 2-3 while Jaylynn went 3-2 in matches wrestled. She re-injured her shoulder while falling in a consolation semifinal and medically forfeited out of the fifth-place match.
“It was still hurting her this morning. That last match she aggravated it more and that doesn’t help when you try to fight your way on the backside,” Sorenson said.
Emmah Hoveland (8-28, 120) and Jocelyn Schwartz (14-9, 130) rounded out the contingent. Hoveland was 0-2 and Schwartz was 2-2.
“I saw a lot of girls fighting out there,” Sorenson said. “I’m proud of all of the girls. They fought hard, and that’s all we ask.”