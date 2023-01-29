DECORAH — Questions came rapid-fire.
What happened? What worked? What was it? Where did you find this?
Directed at sophomores Isabel Christensen and Ella Pitz, perhaps it was too much information to download all at once.
In response, Christensen’s face widened, as if she was asked to explain quantum mechanics. Pitz just stared blankly.
Junior Hillary Trainor, a veteran of the queries, softly said “Say that Jeff (Meyer) did it,” and Pitz responded.
“(Sumner boys head coach) Jeff Meyer, just how he pushes us in practice,” she said.
Added Christensen, “And he says, ‘You have to control the controllables.’”
From there, things calmed down as Sumner’s three state qualifiers chatted for another minute or so about their day and road to state.
Trainor (39-4) won the 105-pound Region 8 championship. The 2022 IWCOA fifth-place finisher pinned her way to a championship, going 3-0 in a total of 3 minutes, 46 seconds of mat time.
“I just tried to stay confident. My dad always says, ‘Be the hammer, not the nail,’” Trainor said. “So I keep that in mind, and know that I’m the better wrestler, that anyone can be beat.”
Pitz, who also wrestled at the state meet last season, rebounded from a 130-pound quarterfinal loss to reel off three consecutive wins before falling in the third-place match. Pitz (24-20) went 4-2.
“Just visualizing me winning that match” pushed her through the nervousness of the consolation bracket run Pitz said. “Being on the podium.”
“Ella came back on the backside, and it was just about trying to help her get her mind set (for the consolation matches),” head coach Alicia Jones said. “I think she was heartbroken after the loss and was nervous to go into the wrestleback. We had a chit-chat and changed her mindset, and I don’t think she looked back after that.”
Then there was the surprise of the day — a relative surprise, to hear Jones recap Christensen’s abilities a day later.
“It’s crazy, but that’s wrestling,” Jones said of the 125-pounder. “She has good hips, strong hips and a good feel on the mat. She can just feel it, and if you can feel what’s happening, you’re going to find yourself in better positions. Isabel has that natural feel; she’s one of the best in our room, boys or girls, with that.”
The sophomore (30-18) pinned her way into the semifinal, then pinned her way into the title match against the No. 2 seed by picking up a second-period reversal of Algona’s Abbe Gorham and riding it out for the fall.
Crestwood’s Chyann Bullerman-Yu led 5-2 after one period and 7-3 in the second before pinning Christensen.
“I did not think I’d be anywhere near this with how my first match of the season went. But I’m really excited,” Christensen said. “In my head, I didn’t think I’d be here. But I am. Alicia kept telling me, ‘Don’t let your emotions control you,’ and I didn’t.”
“They did really good, especially for their first- and second-year wrestling,” Trainor said of Pitz and Christensen, respectively. “They’ve made, like Isabel said, big progress from the first day of the season. They deserve this.”
The Cougars placed sixth in Region 8 with 115 points. Senior Delaney Youngblut (24-17, 100) went 0-2 in her final tournament while Cameryn Judisch (28-17, 115), Mae Wedemeier (26-18, 120), Ella Schares (22-20, 135) and Jamie Jones (29-20, 155) all went out before reaching podium placement matches.
“We knew Hillary would probably be seeded No. 1, and the expectation was for her to go (to state),” Jones said. “We also said it would be nice to get three or four girls down there. We didn’t know what three or four girls it would be … we’re very excited about the three that are going.”