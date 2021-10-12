FAYETTE — The cheering went up at the whistle.
Upper Iowa University knocked off No. 23-ranked Minnesota-Duluth, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, Saturday at Dorman Memorial Gymnasium to salvage a .500 North Intercollegiate Sun Conference weekend.
The Peacocks (13-5, 6-3) pulled into a seventh-place tie with Sioux Falls in the NSIC and 20 players in light blue celebrated vociferously, first together and then with varied family and friends in attendance.
“We’ve been doing really well this year,” said Wapsie Valley alum and sophomore defensive specialist Kaci Beesecker. “As a team, we’re working well and connecting better from serve-receive to setting or setting to hitting. Or defense to setting.”
Beesecker contributed three digs Saturday to the win, has 68 on the season and posted a match-high of seven twice. She has at least one in all but one of her 17 appearances.
She has also contributed 10 assists and one ace.
It’s a far cry from a disjointed, COVID-paused freshman year where there were no matches played.
“Not only me, but my teammates have learned since we didn’t have a full season last year, we’re appreciating more that we can get to come out and play, do our best,” Beesecker said. “Working together as a team has helped us become better.”
Work has been the operative word since the fall of 2020. Head coach Aaron Nelson noted the program set itself up to “take some extra time breaking down our skills with each player throughout the year” with the cancelation of the NSIC season.
“Kaci did an excellent job coming in with an open mind and worked hard toward improving something specific each day,” the coach added. “The improvements she made last year carried over into this fall and she has been a consistent contributor for us with her passing and defense.”
Beesecker accrued 1,500 digs and 1,000 assists in Fairbank, yet felt serve-receive is her biggest improvement through the past 13 months as a college athlete.
“As Kaci gains experience, she continues to improve her ability to read and adjust to situations that occur during the game,” Nelson said. “She is working to become more consistent with the skills she has developed and to raise her already high level of play.”