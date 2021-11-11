Two Wapsie Valley seniors and three juniors were feted for their production and help in guiding WV to 25 wins and a 3-1 North Iowa Cedar League East record this season.
Senior outside hitter Lydia Imbrogno was named to the first team after compiling 331 kills, 285 digs, 44 aces, 36 assists and 33 total blocks in 37 matches.
“Lydia has had a great senior season, reaching two major milestones of 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs and being selected for the IGCA Senior All-Star Classic,” head coach Austin Shepherd said. “She is a powerful force on the attack, leading our team in kills. She really stepped into her senior leadership role to help this team reach many goals this season.”
Junior setter Sydney Matthias broke 1,000 assists and garnered 727 assists, 202 digs, 74 kills, 36 aces and 10.5 blocks in 37 matches.
“She has done a great job with our offense and moving the ball around,” Shepherd said. “We were able to run a lot of different set plays which was exciting to do.”
Juniors Hannah Knight and Emma Jones were selected to the second team.
Knight, an outside hitter and defensive specialist, accrued 295 digs, 140 kills, 49 aces, 25 assists and 9.5 blocks in 37 matches.
She served a perfect set against Oelwein this season.
“Hannah plays with a lot of determination. She is the type of player who is willing to find a way to not let the ball touch the floor,” Shepherd said. “Her speed and determination is contagious. At the service line she is a major weapon of ours, scoring many aces and keeping teams out of system.”
Jones, a libero, is less than 80 digs from 1,000 in her career. She earned 366 digs, 63 assists and 29 aces in 37 matches.
“She has a lot of control on the defensive and is quick to react,” Shepherd said. “She steps in without hesitation for that 2nd ball when needed to set our offense up for an attack.”
Senior Becca Platte was named honorable mention after accumulating 276 digs, 148 kills, 19 assists, 22 aces and 9.5 blocks in 37 matches.
“She was given the opportunity to play all the way around this year and stepped into that role nicely,” Shepherd said. “Having her as lefty brought a lot of power to our right-side pin, giving us a well-balanced offense.”