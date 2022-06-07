It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Baseball
Carter Jeanes, Oelwein: The junior went 4 for 13 with three runs batted in, three runs and three steals as the Huskies went 2-2. He also picked up a win, striking out nine while throwing a six-inning two-hitter. He walked three and hit a batter.
Cole Hamilton, Oel: The senior went 5 for 14 with four RBI, two runs and three steals. He also picked up a win, pushing through five hits, three walks and a hit batter across five innings while striking out three.
Jaymison Howard, S-F: The sophomore went 3 for 10 with six RBI as the Cougars went 2-1. He also picked up a win, striking out five while throwing a seven-inning three-hitter.
Austin Klink, Wapsie Valley: The junior went 5 for 13 with four RBI, four runs and five steals as the Warriors went 2-3.
Tucker Ladeburg, WV: The sophomore went 8 for 18 with eight RBI.
Trace Meyer, S-F: The junior went 5 for 9 with an RBI, six runs and two walks. He was also hit by a pitch.
Soccer
Boys
Brody Schupbach, NFV: The freshman midfielder scored the first state-tournament goal in the TigerHawks’ history in a 2-1 quarterfinal loss.
Softball
Reagan Barnes, WV: The sophomore went 6 for 10 with five RBI and a home run as the Warriors went 1-3.
Morgan Brandt, S-F: The senior went 5 for 14 with eight RBI, six runs and four extra-base hits as the Cougars went 5-0. She walked twice and was hit once.
Jaylynn Craun, Oel: The freshman went 10 for 21 with six RBI, seven runs, three extra-base hits and two steals as the Huskies went 3-2.
Sarah Dean, North Fayette Valley: The freshman went 5 for 16 with nine RBI, four runs and three extra-base hits as the TigerHawks went 2-2.
Keeley Krambeer, NFV: The senior went 7 for 16 with four RBI, four steals and four runs.
Alivia Lange, S-F: The junior went 5 for 14 with seven runs, two extra-base hits and three walks.
Saela Steege, S-F: The freshman went 7 for 12 with six RBI, five runs and two steals. She also went 4-0 in the circle, allowing just 11 earned runs and three walks. She struck out 19.
Aspen Wier, Oel: The eighth-grader went 9 for 18 with nine RBI and four extra-base hits.