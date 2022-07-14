It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on July 5 through July 13.
Baseball
Lincoln Aeschliman, North Fayette Valley: The freshman was 1 for 3 with a run batted in as the TigerHawks went 0-1 to close the postseason.
Tatum Nuss, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli: The freshman was 2 for 3 with a double and a run as the Cougars went 0-1 to close the postseason.
Ben Mabb, NFV: The junior went 1 for 3 with a run.
Softball
Isabel Bernard, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli: The freshman went 2 for 7 with three runs scored and three walks as the Cougars went 2-1 to close the postseason.
Taylor Buhr, Wapsie Valley: The eighth-grader was 1 for 3 with a run as the Warriors went 0-1 to close the postseason.
Anna Curley, WV: The junior pitched a complete game, striking out seven and allowing two earned runs.
Jaylynn Craun, Oelwein: The freshman was 1 for 2 with a walk as the Huskies went 0-1 to close the postseason.
Gracie Jones, SFT: The senior went 3 for 7 with three RBI, a run, and a walk.
Alivia Lange, SFT: The junior went 3 for 9 with three RBI and a double.