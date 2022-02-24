Wapsie Valley Class of 2020 member D’laynee Ritter plans to attend Luther College in the fall for elementary education and math. She will possibly also join cheerleading.
She is the daughter of Tim and Beth Fish and sister to Izaak and Hendrix.
An honor roll student, wrestling cheerleading was her favorite activity.
“The atmosphere is different than anything else and is always a good time sitting mat-side cheering on the boys,” she said.
The year 2020 provided some of her favorite memories.
“Definitely state basketball my sophomore year (2020) and state wrestling,” she said. “I’ve gotten to go to both as a cheerleader and both are totally different experiences, I think everyone should go to state events if their school makes it because it’s not like a regular meet or game.”