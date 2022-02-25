Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Aeryauna Cates

 Photo by JenLea

To participate, email a photograph and the answers to the questions below to editor@oelweindailyregister.com. With the photo, include the photographers name and studio if applicable. If you do not have a photo, we can take one for you at no charge.

QUESTIONNAIRE

• What is your first and last name (include nickname in quotes if vastly different from your real name)?

• Which high school do you attend?

• What are your plans after high school? Please be as specific as you can.

• List your parents and siblings.

• List your high school honors.

• List your high school activities.

• What was your favorite activity in high school and why (please spell out acronyms)?

• What’s your favorite memory from school (any year)?

