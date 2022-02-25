To participate, email a photograph and the answers to the questions below to editor@oelweindailyregister.com. With the photo, include the photographers name and studio if applicable. If you do not have a photo, we can take one for you at no charge.
QUESTIONNAIRE
• What is your first and last name (include nickname in quotes if vastly different from your real name)?
• Which high school do you attend?
• What are your plans after high school? Please be as specific as you can.
• List your parents and siblings.
• List your high school honors.
• List your high school activities.
• What was your favorite activity in high school and why (please spell out acronyms)?
• What’s your favorite memory from school (any year)?