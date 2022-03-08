Oelwein Class of 2022 member Morgan Alber will attend the University of Northern Iowa this fall to major in psychology and minor in mental health and marketing.
She is the daughter of Jodie Puff and Rick Alber, and the youngest of five children. Her siblings are Alyce, Johnny, Lani and Jade.
Activities she’s been involved in include volleyball, tennis, wrestling, choir (Concert Choir, Belle Voce), FFA, Business Professionals of America, the blood drive, the musical, show choir, silver cord, Student Council, National Honor Society, working concession stands, food truck, Relay for Life and Party in the Park.
Her favorite activity has been volleyball, “because I genuinely love playing the game. Throughout my years of playing volleyball, I have been able to play with my sisters and my best friends,” she said. “Being active in our volleyball program has not only taught me how to grow as a player, but also as a person. I learned a lot on how to deal with certain situations and how to overall become a better version of myself that I will take with me throughout my upcoming years.”
Her high school honors include varsity letters and pins in volleyball and in tennis. In volleyball, she’s received Most Responsible and Role Model for the Team awards. Alber has also placed in two division 1 singing contests (solo ensemble — choir) and took first in Video Production Team (BPA).
She has earned her Iowa FFA Degree, FFA Greenhand Award, Chapter FFA Degree and been selected for Girls State.
“My favorite memory from school was being able to participate in different sports and clubs with my closest friends,” she said.