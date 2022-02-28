Oelwein Class of 2022 member Payton Arndt plans on going to Kirkwood Community College to enroll in its nursing program. After getting her registered nurse license she plans on transferring to the University of Iowa to earn her bachelor’s of science in nursing.
She is the daughter to Dick and Kim Arndt and sister to Austin and Dillon.
Arndt has been a member of the Student Council, the National Honor Society secretary, and a varsity basketball captain.
She has received the “Whatever It Takes” award, and “Business Professionals of America Statesman” award.
Her high school activities have included volunteering for the Food Bank, Junior Husky Basketball wand as a student mentor. She also has been active with the Annual, RSVP, Business Professionals of America, volleyball (4 years) and basketball (4 years). Beyond school, she is a religious education teacher at Sacred Heart.
Arndt said her favorite activities in high school were BPA, volleyball and basketball.
“I enjoy spending time with my friends and being involved,” she said.
Her favorite memories include going to school at Sacred Heart in her elementary years, and being in Mrs. Kuennen’s class her junior and senior year.