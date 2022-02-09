Oelwein High School Class of 2022 member Chloe Yauslin plans to attend Hawkeye Community College to get her general eds.
Chloe’s family includes: Lanessa Yauslin (mother), Jeremy Yauslin (father), Tonya Brennan Yauslin (stepmother), Dalton Yauslin (younger brother), Dakota Fields (stepbrother), Sierra Miller (stepsister) and Kaydence Yauslin (little sister)
Chloe has been a cheer captain for Oelwein Cheerleading and also plays softball for the Huskies.
Among her favorite memories from school is the Cheerleader Lock-in.