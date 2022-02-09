Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Chloe Yauslin

 Photo by Jessi Woodward

Oelwein High School Class of 2022 member Chloe Yauslin plans to attend Hawkeye Community College to get her general eds.

Chloe’s family includes: Lanessa Yauslin (mother), Jeremy Yauslin (father), Tonya Brennan Yauslin (stepmother), Dalton Yauslin (younger brother), Dakota Fields (stepbrother), Sierra Miller (stepsister) and Kaydence Yauslin (little sister)

Chloe has been a cheer captain for Oelwein Cheerleading and also plays softball for the Huskies.

Among her favorite memories from school is the Cheerleader Lock-in.

