Oelwein High School Class of 2022 member Abigail “Abi” Patrick is preparing for a career in teaching and sports.
“I am going to be attending Upper Iowa University to get my bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and get my minor in special education and in coaching,” she said.
Her parents are Amy and Ben Weber and Shane Patrick. She is sister to Hannah Patrick (14), Genevieve Weber (7), and Liam and Wyatt Weber (3).
Patrick was recognized by the school with Whatever It Takes Awards in her junior and senior year and earned academic honors for volleyball.
She also is Miss Oelwein for 2021-22.
Patrick’s high school activities have included volleyball manager, basketball, choir, show choir and FFA.
Friends play a big role in her favorite activity.
“My favorite activity would have to be the last day of school activities and getting to spend the whole day with my friends,” she said.
Family was key to her favorite school memory: “My senior year when I played high school basketball with my younger sister and had sister-to- sister connection during a basketball game.”