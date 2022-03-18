Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Abernathy

Sebastian Abernathy

Oelwein Class of 2022 member Sebastian “Cbass” Abernathy plans to work in mechanics after taking a summer off following graduation.

He is the son of Joe and Amber Smith and brother to Amera, Jensen and Ava Smith

Abernathy, who is enrolled in Oelwein Online — O2 — participates in track and field and FFA. He also was a member of the Huskies bowling team. It was his favorite activity.

“(Bowling is a) sport that I found and really enjoyed,” he said. “I have met a lot of new people and had a lot of fun.”

Among his favorite memories “would be all the fun we had riding the bus with my team to all the bowling meets,” he said.

