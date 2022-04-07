Oelwein High School Class of 2022 member Falynn Buehler plans to attend Mount Mercy college in Cedar Rapids after graduation to join the nursing program and play volleyball.
After completing her bachelor of science degree in nursing, Beuhler plans to pursue a master’s degree and become a neonatal nurse practitioner.
She is the daughter of Jeanie and Jerry Buehler and sister to Jonathan Buehler.
Her high school activities include volleyball, wrestling, track, choir, annual, silver cord, and National Honor Society. Her favorite activity is volleyball.
Buehler’s high school honors include IGHSAU Academic Achievement 2021 and 2019 (volleyball), all-area volleyball third team 2021, Most Mentally Tough 2021 (volleyball), Lettering in 2021 (volleyball), Versatility Award 2019 (volleyball), Most Valuable Player 2018 (volleyball), NICC Dean’s List in the spring of 2020 (NICC), National Honors Society 2020-21 and the NICL Academic Award.
Falynn’s best high school memories are going to state wrestling with all her friends, and being on any bus rides to any sporting event.